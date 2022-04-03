When will Whitney, a Look Back air? CBS show features unseen Whitney Houston footage

Whitney, A Look Back, chronicling the life and legacy of music superstar Whitney Houston, is all set to be released on the cable network CBS. Produced by Entertainment Tonight for network TV CBS, Whitney, a Look Back is all set to bring to viewers never-before-seen footage and interviews of the famous star.

Set to air shortly after the 10th anniversary of the singer’s death, the special will explore the life of the legend leading up to and tragic day when the singer passed away.

More about Whitney, A Look Back

Whitney Houston is a name to reckon with in the world of pop. Houston was a singer and actress who managed to sell more than 200 million records over the course of her career. She is still remembered for her hit songs, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Higher Love and The Greatest Love of All.

Houston was also a recipient of numerous accolades. The singer has won eight Grammys and two Emmy awards. She has also acted in films including the 1992 movie The Bodyguard and the 1997 Cinderella remake.

Leaving the world in utter shock, the singer breathed her last in 2012 at the age of 48. Though she may no longer be with us, her influence has continued to find its way into music, film and pop culture.

Following her 10th death anniversary, Entertainment Tonight will be releasing a special, Whitney, A Look Back, in tribute of the superstar. The documentary will include never seen before footages from the archives of Entertainment Tonight as well as new interviews with stars like Dionne Warwick, Clive Davis, CeCe Winans, Monica and Kelly Price. Viewers can also expect to see some of Houston's lost performances and rare moments in the special feature.

When will Whitney, A Look Back air? How to watch it?

The Whitney Houston special is all set to drop on April 2, 2022, on CBS network TV. Following the release, the special will be made available to stream online on Paramount Plus for subscribers of the streaming platform. Subscription starts at only $4.99 per month. It can also be watched on fuboTV which has subscription plans starting from $64.99 per month.

Apart from Whitney, A Look Back, a number of projects involving Houston are in the works, including a biopic about the singer starring Naomi Ackie that is set to premiere in December.

