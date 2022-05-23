John Legend Royal Albert Hall show: Tickets, where to buy, date, and upcoming shows

American singer and songwriter John Legend has announced a special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on April 5, 2023. Earlier this week, the singer released his new song titled Dope ft. JID from his upcoming album, slated to release this fall.

Fans can get access to the ticket pre-sale for The Royal Albert Hall show from May 25. The general on-sale for the tickets will be available starting May 27 at 9.00 AM and can be bought on Ticketmaster.

John Legend upcoming shows

The Grammy-award winner has a set of shows slated for July. He is scheduled to perform at London’s iconic Somerset House as part of the venue’s Summer Series. Legend will also head to the Zappos Theatre for the second part of his Love in Las Vegas residency.

John Legend Love In Vegas 2022 residency

August 5 -- Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood -- Las Vegas, NV

August 6 -- Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood -- Las Vegas, NV

August 10 -- Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood -- Las Vegas, NV

August 12 -- Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood -- Las Vegas, NV

August 13 -- Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood -- Las Vegas, NV

August 17 -- Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood -- Las Vegas, NV

August 19 -- Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood -- Las Vegas, NV

August 20 -- Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood -- Las Vegas, NV

October 14 -- Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood -- Las Vegas, NV

October 15 -- Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood -- Las Vegas, NV

October 19 -- Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood -- Las Vegas, NV

October 21 -- Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood -- Las Vegas, NV

October 22 -- Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood -- Las Vegas, NV

October 26 -- Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood -- Las Vegas, NV

October 28 -- Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood -- Las Vegas, NV

October 29 -- Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood -- Las Vegas, NV

More about John Legend

John Legend became the first African-American man to earn an EGOT -- which means he has achieved Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award, and an Emmy Award.

John Legend released his debut album Get Lifted in 2004, which got him three Grammy awards in the Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, Best New Artist, and Best R&B Album. He released his second studio album, Once Again, in 2006.

At the 2007 Grammy Awards ceremony, the song Heaven was awarded the Grammy Award for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. He also won a Grammy that year for Family Affair, which was released in collaboration with Sly & the Family Stone, Joss Stone, and Van Hunt for the former's Different Strokes by Different Folks album.

The artist released his third album, John Legend: Live from Philadelphia, in 2008. In February 2011, Legend won three prizes at the 53rd Annual Grammy Music Awards.

He was awarded Best R&B Song for Shine, while he and the Roots won Grammy Awards for Best R&B Album for Wake UP and Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance for Hang On in There.

John Legend's fourth studio album, Love in the Future, in 2013, featured the single All of Me, which peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and has been certified 13× platinum by the RIAA. He also released the albums Darkness and Light in 2016, A Legendary Christmas in 2018, and Bigger Love in 2020.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar