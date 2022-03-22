Morrissey Las Vegas Residency 2022 tickets: Presale, where to buy, dates, and all about the Caesars Palace event

The English singer and songwriter, Morrissey, has announced Viva Moz Vegas, a multi-date residency that will take place at Las Vegas’ Colosseum located at Caesars Palace. The Las Vegas residency begins on July 1 and will last till July 9. The tickets for the same will be available on Ticketmaster.

The presale categories include the Live Nation presale, partner presales, and official platinum presale. Presale for the first two categories will start on March 23 at 10 am PDT and end at 10 pm PDT on March 24. However, the onsale to general public and official platinum presale will begin from March 25 at 10 am PDT.

Ticketmaster.com/MorrisseyVegas VIVA MOZ VEGASMorrissey ( @officialmoz ) announces five new dates for his not-to-be-missed, sure-to-be-life-changing residency @CaesarsPalace from July 1st thru 9th!🎟️ On sale Fri, March 25th at 10am PT: 🎰 VIVA MOZ VEGAS 🎰 Morrissey (@officialmoz) announces five new dates for his not-to-be-missed, sure-to-be-life-changing residency @CaesarsPalace from July 1st thru 9th!🎟️ On sale Fri, March 25th at 10am PT:Ticketmaster.com/MorrisseyVegas https://t.co/GkI7PScXqi

According to a tease of the concert, Viva Moz Vegas:

"will serve as an intimate, invigorating dive into Morrissey’s expansive career from his early days to the new album."

Morrissey Las Vegas Residency 2022

July 01, 2022 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

July 02, 2022 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

July 06, 2022 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

July 08, 2022 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

July 09, 2022 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

More about Morrissey

Morrissey began his music career in 1977 and performed with several punk bands before he played as the frontman of The Smiths and gained global success. The band released four albums - The Smiths in 1984, Meat Is Murder in 1985, The Queen Is Dead 1986, and Strangeways, Here We Come in 1987 - after which they disbanded. He launched his solo career in 1988 by releasing his debut album, Viva Hate. Morissey is set to release a record called Bonfire Of Teenagers in 2022.

Earlier this year, the artist through his website, asked his Smiths bandmate Johnny Marr to stop mentioning him in interviews. He said:

“Would you please, instead, discuss your own career, your own unstoppable solo achievements and your own music? If you can, would you please just leave me out of it. “We haven’t known each other for 35 years – which is many lifetimes ago. When we met you and I were not successful. We both helped each other become whatever it is we are today. Can you not just leave it at that."

Morrisey also worked as a music journalist in the ‘80s and released his autobiography and debut novel, List of the Lost in 2015..

