Is Avery Cyrus related to Miley Cyrus? Age and more explored as TikTok star's photobooth kiss with JoJo Siwa sends fans into a tizzy 

JoJo Siwa is officially dating TikToker Avery Cyrus. The duo took to the video sharing platform on Monday, September 12, posting a video of the two sharing a kiss.

Rumors of JoJo Siwa dating the 22-year-old TikTok star started in early August. This comes after the latter appeared in a mukbang video together. They were also spotted together at Disneyland together. The famous influencer tagged along with Siwa on a family vacation in Iowa as well.

The 19-year-old Dance Moms alum was seen with a blue kiss mark on her face while she was being linked to Avery Cyrus. This had led to netizens predicting Siwa dating the TikTok influencer.

With all the rumors floating around the internet, it was only a matter of time before they would confirm their relationship. On Monday, JoJo Siwa wrote in a TikTok video that she was the “Happiest girl.” Their relationship has been confirmed just weeks after Cyrus split up from her longtime girlfriend Soph Mosca.

Is Avery Cyrus related to Miley Cyrus? Everything to know about JoJo Siwa’s new girlfriend

It is possible to think that Avery Cyrus might be related to Miley Cyrus. However, they seem to have no family connection, since Avery’s last name in reality is Blanchard, making it nearly impossible for her to be linked to the former Hannah Montana popstar.

Although Avery Cyrus is not Miley’s sister, the latter does have a younger sister, Noah Cyrus, who has spent the last few years making her own name in the music industry. Miley also has an older half-sister named Brandi along with three brothers, Braison, Trace and Christopher.

Both Avery and Miley are widely known names in the entertainment industry. The former currently boasts of over seven million followers on TikTok, over 136k subscribers on YouTube and around 339k followers on Instagram.

She mostly posts content related to popular social media challenges and trendy choreography. However, Cyrus is best known for her LGBTQ+ content. She has shared her experiences of her sexuality on her social media platforms, including YouTube.

Why are netizens not in support of JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus’ relationship?

Netizens have found it unacceptable that Cyrus began dating JoJo Siwa just weeks after her breakup from Soph Mosca, who is also a popular name in the lesbian influencer community. The two broke up in August.

Following their separation, Mosca told netizens that the two decided to breakup to “focus on ourselves right now.” She also added that she was “hopeful that one day we may find our way back to each other.”

The two also posted a joint TikTok video in which they told followers that they “don’t hate each other.”

Evidently, fans are not in support of Siwa and Cyrus’ relationship. A few tweets read:

as_a_lesbian_supporter @GeeseRnotreal I don’t care abt celebrity drama…BUT I am def team Soph in the whole Avery Cyrus Jojo Siwa drama I don’t care abt celebrity drama…BUT I am def team Soph in the whole Avery Cyrus Jojo Siwa drama

lucyfer @tonishalifoesgf if you would’ve told me in summer of 2019 that avery cyrus and jojo siwa would be dating in 3 years i would’ve laughed in your face if you would’ve told me in summer of 2019 that avery cyrus and jojo siwa would be dating in 3 years i would’ve laughed in your face

j @jessica_draws jojo siwa and avery cyrus are straight up trash no question about it jojo siwa and avery cyrus are straight up trash no question about it

taylor @taylorhackett_ I am the #1 hater of jojo siwa and Avery Cyrus. I stand by this forever I am the #1 hater of jojo siwa and Avery Cyrus. I stand by this forever

- @SCR0BE miss jojo siwa posting videos of her and Avery kissing a month after Avery and soph broke up is sooo messy yall are acting like straighties like please reel it in miss jojo siwa posting videos of her and Avery kissing a month after Avery and soph broke up is sooo messy yall are acting like straighties like please reel it in

emily carey pr manager @ncivegirI there isn’t a more unserious couple in the world than avery cyrus and jojo siwa there isn’t a more unserious couple in the world than avery cyrus and jojo siwa

laura @sapphicxswift idc really for tiktok drama but how is avery dumping soph for jojo siwa respectfully I've genuinely never seen a bigger downgrade bye idc really for tiktok drama but how is avery dumping soph for jojo siwa respectfully I've genuinely never seen a bigger downgrade bye 😭

Donatella VERSACE 💜 @rodeocl0wn has jojo siwa just been going through a list of white lesbian tik tokers bc i thought she was just dating someone and now she’s with avery cyrus??? has jojo siwa just been going through a list of white lesbian tik tokers bc i thought she was just dating someone and now she’s with avery cyrus???

Dj Sofy C.S @sofycsmusic Jojo Siwa confirming her relationship with Avery Cyrus after she broke up with Soph less than a month ago really made me feel this phrase “Someone you met 2 weeks ago can have better intentions than someone you met 2 years ago. Don’t let time fool you” 🫠 Jojo Siwa confirming her relationship with Avery Cyrus after she broke up with Soph less than a month ago really made me feel this phrase “Someone you met 2 weeks ago can have better intentions than someone you met 2 years ago. Don’t let time fool you” 🫠

van ★ @v4nuto avery cyrus and jojo siwa r def not a couple i was expecting to see this year avery cyrus and jojo siwa r def not a couple i was expecting to see this year

Prior to dating Cyrus, Siwa was in a relationship with Kylie Prew.

It can be now deducted safely that netizens are not-so-happy with this unison and are against Cyrus and Siwa being together.

