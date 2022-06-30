"She’s so unlikable": Fans slam JoJo Siwa claiming they can't stand her in So You Think You Can Dance 

So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 returned for a new episode on Wednesday night. This week, the contestants took viewers around the globe with performances from different countries. While fans were excited to see the Top 10 dancers give their best, they weren't happy with one particular judge and her behavior. It was none other than JoJo Siwa.
Titled Around The World, episode 7 of So You Think You Can Dance featured the contestants performing new routines with new pairs. From Bollywood to Broadway, various entertaining routines had fans cheering for their favorite contestants. While fans have been unhappy with this season's judges, a few have tried to come to terms with it and find a middle ground.
But many fans still showcase their dislike for the judges. One judge that viewers couldn't stand this week was JoJo Siwa. They claimed she was too loud and seemed to disagree with whatever Leah or tWitch said.
Fans criticize JoJo Siwa, claiming she's rude on So You Think You Can Dance
Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they couldn't stand the So You Think You Can Dance judge. Some fans also pointed out that JoJo was rude to Leah Remini on the show.
More details on what happened this week in So You Think You Can Dance episode 7, season 17
After James and Virginia's elimination last week, the series returned with the Top 10 contestants battling it out to make it all the way to the competition. Host Cat Deeley shared that this week's episode was So You Think You Can Dance's most ambitious and biggest episode yet, as the contestant performed in new pairs.
The first contestant to take the stage was Carter and Anna, who performed a Cuban Salsa. While Leah and JoJo gave the pair raving reviews, tWitch criticized Carter for holding himself back and not showing more attitude during his performance.
Waverly and Essence performed a Bollywood routine with the judges and viewers enjoying their dance. tWitch shared that the pair had no shortage of energy throughout their performance.
Beau and Jordan took everyone to the City of Dreams, and they performed the Viennese Waltz. Jordan was unwell during the rehearsals and only practiced for three hours before the competition. But the judges found no fault with their performance and claimed it was a beautiful moment.
Keaton and Ralyn performed an African Jazz routine. Even though Keaton had no experience in African Jazz, he brought his best to the stage. Ralyn shared that she had a small crush on Keaton. Leah shared that watching the pair dance was like watching art. tWitch added that Keaton progressed every week.
The night's final performance was by Alexis and Thiago, who performed a Broadway routine. tWitch shared that even though the performance was good to watch theoretically, there was something that didn't connect. Leah shared that Thiago needed to believe in himself more.
After all their performances, the studio audience voted for their favorite contestants. Once the votes were cast, Cat revealed that the four contestants at the bottom were Jordan, Alexis, Carter, and Thiago. The judges quickly deliberated and said that the two contestants leaving this week were Jordan and Thiago.
So You Think You Can Dance airs on Fox every Wednesday at 9 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.