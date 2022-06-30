"She’s so unlikable": Fans slam JoJo Siwa claiming they can't stand her in So You Think You Can Dance 

So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 returned for a new episode on Wednesday night. This week, the contestants took viewers around the globe with performances from different countries. While fans were excited to see the Top 10 dancers give their best, they weren't happy with one particular judge and her behavior. It was none other than JoJo Siwa.

Titled Around The World, episode 7 of So You Think You Can Dance featured the contestants performing new routines with new pairs. From Bollywood to Broadway, various entertaining routines had fans cheering for their favorite contestants. While fans have been unhappy with this season's judges, a few have tried to come to terms with it and find a middle ground.

But many fans still showcase their dislike for the judges. One judge that viewers couldn't stand this week was JoJo Siwa. They claimed she was too loud and seemed to disagree with whatever Leah or tWitch said.

Fans criticize JoJo Siwa, claiming she's rude on So You Think You Can Dance

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they couldn't stand the So You Think You Can Dance judge. Some fans also pointed out that JoJo was rude to Leah Remini on the show.

Lauren @lorloLauren Please. I cannot staaaand Jojo Siwa on this season of #SYTYCD . She’s incredibly obnoxious and arrogant and is making me not want to watch at all. The hell does she think she is acting that rude toward Leah Remini on live TV?? Get a grown up to replace her. Please. I cannot staaaand Jojo Siwa on this season of #SYTYCD. She’s incredibly obnoxious and arrogant and is making me not want to watch at all. The hell does she think she is acting that rude toward Leah Remini on live TV?? Get a grown up to replace her.

TV Addict @TVAddict71 jojo is about to bring the Brooklyn ALL THE WAY OUT of Leah Remini. She don’t want none o’ Leah, baby, trust! #sytycd jojo is about to bring the Brooklyn ALL THE WAY OUT of Leah Remini. She don’t want none o’ Leah, baby, trust! #sytycd https://t.co/RqBhGu7OcU

Karen_B @kbeckham61 So are Leah and Jojo #sytycd version of Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj from Idol? So are Leah and Jojo #sytycd version of Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj from Idol?

Kris @OhHiimKRIS Ok I can’t with JoJo on the show, don’t get me wrong I like JoJo she just doesn’t have what it takes to be on this show. She can not critique any of them and tell them what they need to above on. She disagrees with everything Leah and Twitch says #SYTYCD Ok I can’t with JoJo on the show, don’t get me wrong I like JoJo she just doesn’t have what it takes to be on this show. She can not critique any of them and tell them what they need to above on. She disagrees with everything Leah and Twitch says #SYTYCD

Terry @beachgirl37 I’m watching #SYTYCD and I’m waiting for Leah Remini to punch out loud mouth JoJo Siwa! I’m watching #SYTYCD and I’m waiting for Leah Remini to punch out loud mouth JoJo Siwa! 😂

IK @ShowImproveNow #SYTYCD I can't stand JoJo. The other week my mom said she didn't think Twitch cared for her either. Then tonight we get that little bitey exchange from her vs. Twitch/Leah hmmm #SoYouThinkYouCanDance I can't stand JoJo. The other week my mom said she didn't think Twitch cared for her either. Then tonight we get that little bitey exchange from her vs. Twitch/Leah hmmm #SoYouThinkYouCanDance #SYTYCD

Stephanie @S_Wash Love this show but im not sure i can handle Jojo Siwa all season. #SYTYCD Love this show but im not sure i can handle Jojo Siwa all season. #SYTYCD

Emma @EmmaBeard333

No matter how loud annoying jojo screams he can dance, he can't dance! @DANCEonFOX Beau is still on this show which shows me it's rigged. Even my friends who don't dance said "who's that guy? Is this dancing with the stars?"No matter how loud annoying jojo screams he can dance, he can't dance! #sytycd @DANCEonFOX Beau is still on this show which shows me it's rigged. Even my friends who don't dance said "who's that guy? Is this dancing with the stars?" No matter how loud annoying jojo screams he can dance, he can't dance! #sytycd

More details on what happened this week in So You Think You Can Dance episode 7, season 17

After James and Virginia's elimination last week, the series returned with the Top 10 contestants battling it out to make it all the way to the competition. Host Cat Deeley shared that this week's episode was So You Think You Can Dance's most ambitious and biggest episode yet, as the contestant performed in new pairs.

The first contestant to take the stage was Carter and Anna, who performed a Cuban Salsa. While Leah and JoJo gave the pair raving reviews, tWitch criticized Carter for holding himself back and not showing more attitude during his performance.

Waverly and Essence performed a Bollywood routine with the judges and viewers enjoying their dance. tWitch shared that the pair had no shortage of energy throughout their performance.

Beau and Jordan took everyone to the City of Dreams, and they performed the Viennese Waltz. Jordan was unwell during the rehearsals and only practiced for three hours before the competition. But the judges found no fault with their performance and claimed it was a beautiful moment.

Keaton and Ralyn performed an African Jazz routine. Even though Keaton had no experience in African Jazz, he brought his best to the stage. Ralyn shared that she had a small crush on Keaton. Leah shared that watching the pair dance was like watching art. tWitch added that Keaton progressed every week.

The night's final performance was by Alexis and Thiago, who performed a Broadway routine. tWitch shared that even though the performance was good to watch theoretically, there was something that didn't connect. Leah shared that Thiago needed to believe in himself more.

After all their performances, the studio audience voted for their favorite contestants. Once the votes were cast, Cat revealed that the four contestants at the bottom were Jordan, Alexis, Carter, and Thiago. The judges quickly deliberated and said that the two contestants leaving this week were Jordan and Thiago.

So You Think You Can Dance airs on Fox every Wednesday at 9 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far