"I’m so excited for him": Fans are thrilled as Beau made it to Top 12 in So You Think You Can Dance

So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 returned for an all-new energy-packed episode on Wednesday night. This week, the series revealed the contestants who made it through the choreography round and advanced to the Top 12. While viewers were happy for most dancers, they were more ecstatic for one particular contestant. It was none other than Beau Harmon.

Beau won fans and judges over with his groovy moves and energy. After the choreography round, the judges had to choose either Beau or Samuel McWilliams. Ultimately, they chose the comic jazz dancer and sent Samuel home.

The So You Think You Can Dance contestant was overjoyed at the prospect of advancing in the competition and show the judges he has what it takes to win. For his first performance in the Top 12, Beau performed a Broadway routine with Anna Miller.

Dressed up as two old-fashioned movie theatre ushers, the duo brought their best foot forward. Their routine was choreographed by Al Blackstone. Leah Remini shared that she loved the fact that Beau made it through and was on So You Think You Can Dance. JoJo Siwa shared that she felt the pair committed to their routine whole heartedly. tWitch added that he was excited to see more from them in the competition.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to share their excitement for Beau.

Fans ecstatic for Beau Harmon on So You Think You Can Dance Season 17, Episode 5

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were excited to see the So You Think You Can Dance contestant advance to the Top 12. Some added that Beau and Anna's performance was perfect.

Ashley Wilson @Positively2ndst Beau, Essence, and Keaton are my favorite dancers at the outset! James slayed the Snoop hip hop routine - I couldn’t take my eyes off him! #sytycd Beau, Essence, and Keaton are my favorite dancers at the outset! James slayed the Snoop hip hop routine - I couldn’t take my eyes off him! #sytycd

Sandy Canetti ☮️ @SandyCanetti I love that Beau, who is not your typical anorexic male dancer, made it onto #SYTYCD . I was so sure they'd find some reason to cut him. They renewed my faith on inclusiveness. I love that Beau, who is not your typical anorexic male dancer, made it onto #SYTYCD. I was so sure they'd find some reason to cut him. They renewed my faith on inclusiveness.

David Lartey @DLartey94 Beau and Anna's routine would be the signature dance to welcome guests. #SYTYCD Beau and Anna's routine would be the signature dance to welcome guests. #SYTYCD

Gaby 🍂 @jonahsdove This jazz performance really put a smile on my face!!! Beau and Anna’s energies together is perfect!! #SYTYCD This jazz performance really put a smile on my face!!! Beau and Anna’s energies together is perfect!! #SYTYCD

More details on what happened this week on So You Think You Can Dance, Season 17, Episode 5

Apart from Anna and Beau, the ten dancers who advanced to the Top 12 were, James “Lord Finn” Thomas, Virginia Crouse, Waverly Fredericks, Jordan Betscher, Essence Wilmington, Thiago Pacheco, Carter Williams, Keaton Kermode, Alexis Warr and Raylyn Johnson.

After the Top 12 contestants performed their routine for the judges and received feedback, it was time for the studio audience to cast their vote. The four contestants, Thiago, Virginia, Essence and Carter were pushed to the bottom as a result.

While viewers at home hoped their favorite wouldn't be sent home, tWitch revealed there would be no elimination this week and all the contestants would move on to the next round.

This week, So You Think You Can Dance celebrated its 300th episode since the series premiered. 17 Sesons in, the reality tv series has undergone a lot of changes this season. The first one being the judges. The new judges include Jojo Siwa, tWitch and Leah Remini, who recently replaced Matthew Morrison.

That's not the only change, the series has also changed its voting format. Viewers at home can no longer vote for their favorite contestant. The decision rests in the hands of the studio audience and expert judges. Last week, the series rushed through the choreography round as well which left viewers upset.

Next week when the series returns, the dancers will pair up and face-off against each other in a new routine. The studio audience will get to vote for their favorite male and female contestants. The two dancers with the lowest votes will be eliminated.

So You Think You Can Dance airs every Wednesday night at 9 pm ET only on Fox. Viewers can check your local listings for more information.

