"Best host EVER": So You Think You Can Dance fans applaud host Cat Deeley for being supportive towards contestants

So You Think You Can Dance returned for an all-new groovy episode on Wednesday night. After successful auditions this week, the contestants had to give their best during the choreography round. While fans were upset that the whole episode was rushed and cluttered, they were impressed with host Cat Deeley.

Since the second season, Cat Deeley has been the host of So You Think You Can Dance. While the old judges have been replaced by tWitch, JoJo Siwa and Matthew Morrison, fans are glad that Cat has still returned as the show's host.

One of my fav parts about #SYTYCD is being the contestant's biggest 'cheerleader, hype girl, tell it like it is and biggest fan' ❤️ Whether it's good news, bad news, or just calming their nerves… I've got their back!!! A new episode is happening right now at 9/8c on @FoxTV 🎉💋

Titled The Big Cut - Choreography Round, this week's episode brought the heat on stage. Contestants were stressed as they had to give their best in three choreography rounds. Some even let the pressure of the competition get to them and broke down after their performance. Luckily, Cat lent a shoulder to cry on and gave them some support they yearned for.

Fans who watched the episode claimed that Cat was the best thing to happen on So You Think You Can Dance.

Fans impressed with Cat Deeley on So You Think You Can Dance

On Twitter, fans claimed they were thankful for Cat being supportive and empathetic towards contestants. Some also added that she was a great host.

Thankful for Cat being empathetic and supportive of the dancers, unlike Jojo the "judge" who is acting like she's god's gift to dance. Super disappointed in the new season so far mostly due to 2 out of 3 judges. #SYTYCD

Cat mommying all the rejected contestants makes me cry. #SYTYCD

Not a hugger for the most part, but after following #SYTYCD for a zillion years, I just feel like a Cat Deeley hug heals.

Literally the #1 best part of #SYTYCD is @catdeeley! Best host EVER & the show would 1000% not be the same without her.

More details on Cat Deeley's support towards contestants on So You Think You Can Dance

During round 1 of choreography, Brianna Grey had to perform a hip-hop routine. The judges were looking for some uniqueness in her performance, and hence she was asked to come back and perform a Dance for Life solo. The contestant came down from the stage and erupted into tears.

Cat immediately went over to console her. She hugged Brianna and assured her that everything would be okay. When Brianna shared that she was asked to Dance for Life, Cat assured her that she could do it and shouldn't be worried. The host hyped up Brianna before she went back on stage for her performance.

You'll see I also apparently like to scare them just a tiny bit too 😂🤷‍♀️ #SYTYCD

Another incident where the So You Think You Can Dance host won the hearts of her fans was during the group routine round. After round three of choreography, Anna Miller and a few other contestants didn't receive rave reviews from the judges.

When Anna got off stage, Cat was again there to console her and hug the contestant. Anna was worried that this would be the end of the competition for her. But the host comforted her by saying the judges would consider all three rounds of her performance before delivering the verdict.

Deciding on who to save and who to send home was difficult for the judges. But, JoJo Siwa didn't find it hard to predict which contestant, in her opinion, had a high chance of winning the competition.

Next week when the So You Think You Can Dance returns, the contestants will be whittled down to half. Only the best of the best dancers who impressed the judges with their performances during the three choreography rounds will move on to the next round and get a spot in the Top 12.

So You Think You Can Dance airs every Wednesday at 9 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

