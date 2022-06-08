What time will SYTYCD Season 17 Episode 4 air? FOX's show to explore choreography round and elimination of 30 dancers

SYTYCD Season 17 Episode 4 will air at 9 pm ET/PT on Wednesday, June 8 on Fox. In the upcoming episode, judges will evaluate 42 dancers in the choreography round and will eliminate around 30 dancers from the show, giving SYTYCD their Top 12 dancers.

Mandy Moore will also appear in Episode 4, lending her creativity to the competition. The selected Top 12 dancers will then battle it out in the next rounds on the upcoming episodes to win the title of America’s Favorite Dancer, a cash prize of $250,000, along with a spot on the cover of Dance Spirit magazine.

All about SYTYCD Season 17 Episode 4

The fourth episode of Season 17 will air on Wednesday. The synopsis of the episode, titled The Big Cut - Choreography Round, reads:

The fourth week of auditions continues as some dancers move forward to the choreography round and some go home.

The show, hosted by Cat Deeley, will feature 42 dancers from the audition rounds showcasing their best moves to make it to the Top 12 in Wednesday’s episode. The episode will feature renowned choreographer Mandy Moore teaching the dancer the formations and steps.

Contestants Essence Wilmington, Zyiasia Knighton, Konnor Kelly, Rachel Lockhart, Beau Harmon, Thiago Pacheco, Waverly Fredericks, Blake Rhodes, and Ralyn Johnson, among others, were selected in the audition rounds. They will now show their charisma, stage presence, and ability to match Moore’s steps to be selected in Top 12.

JoJo Siwa and Stephen “tWitch” Boss will judge the dancers. Since the show was taped before Matthew Morrison departed from the show for "violating competition protocols," he too will be on the judging panel.

Recap of SYTYCD Season 17 Episode 3

Last week’s episode predominantly saw freestyle and hip-hop dancers dancing to some hard-hitting tracks. On Auditions Show 3, 20-year-old Davenport native Essence Wilmington was asked to perform on the spot without any choreography. After her terrific performance, the judges praised her on-the-spot creativity and selected her for the choreography round.

Episode 3 dancers auditioned on the following tracks in last week’s episode:

Thiago - Seen That Face Before – Woodkid

Essence - Conceited – Jay Tropic

Essence freestyle - Pick It Up – Famous Dex ft. A$ap Rocky

Camila - Azukita – Steve Aoki ft. Daddy Yankee, Elvis Crespo, and Play-N-Skillz

Armando - Shake Your Pants – Cameo

Rayln - Ne Me Quitte Pas – Nina Simone

Malia - Mini Skirt – Esquivel

At the end of the round, the judges selected 42 dancers to perform in the choreography round.

About Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore is a choreographer, dancer, dance instructor, and producer. She has been appearing on SYTYCD since the third season of the competition. She is best known for her work in La La Land, Silver Linings, Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy, along with various other TV and stage shows.

Moore has been nominated seven times for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography. In 2017, she won the award for her work on Dancing with the Stars, for SYTYCD in 2018, and for Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist in 2020.

Tune in to Fox on Wednesday to watch some electrifying performances from the dancers on SYTYCD and find out who made it to the Top 12 on the reality dance competition.

