What time will Beat Shazam Season 5 Episode 3 air? Release date, episode title, and more about FOX’s game show

Beat Shazam Season 5 is all set to air its third musical episode on June 06, 2022. The show will air from 9:00 PM-10:00 PM EST on FOX. Jamie Foxx hosts the show along with his actress daughter Corinne Foxx, who joined the show as a DJ.

Beat Shazam is an interactive game show where teams have to recognize “biggest hit songs of all time.” In the end, the team that banked the most money gets to play against the song identification app, Shazam, to win up to $1 million.

All about Beat Shazam Season 5 Episode 3

Episode 3 of Beat Shazam Season 5 will air on Monday at 9:00 PM EST. In the upcoming episode, titled Did She Just Do the Splits?!?!?, teams will test their musical knowledge once again to win the cash prize. The episode description reads:

“Teams battle to take home the second million dollar prize.”

The upcoming episode will show contestants playing through various rounds, trying to guess songs from different genres of music to win the prize money.

Viewer favorite Beat Shazam Season 5 premiered on Monday, May 23. Fans can also participate along with the contestants by submitting the answers to the musical questions through their Twitter accounts.

However, unlike in the previous four seasons, viewers can no longer play along with the contestants on the Shazam app. This move has left fans disappointed, and many took to Twitter to express their views, with many asking the executives to reconsider their move as they expressed, “that's what made the show great.”

Beat Shazam Season 5 Episode 2 recap

Last week, the one-hour show was dedicated to police, military personnel, and fire brigades. The show started with six contestants competing to earn their $1 million dollar cash prize.

The three teams that competed to defeat Shazam were:

Air Force officers Sarah and Sherwood Sheriffs Laprix and Chris Fire officers Anthony and Daisy.

In the first round, Shazam Shuffle, five multiple-choice questions were given to the players. They had to choose from genres like One-hit Wonders, The 80s, Funk, No. 1 Hits and had to guess Rihanna's song at the end.

Players guessed the first four questions and earned $1000, while the last question was for $2000. Sarah and Sherwood were the frontrunners with $3000, followed by Anthony and Daisy with $2000 and Laprix and Chris with $1000.

In the second round, That's My Jam, Corinne gave players two options to choose from, the 50s or 2020, which included songs by The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, and Glass Animals. The majority of the players chose 2020.

Anthony and Daisy won the round with $10,000, followed by Sarah and Sherwood at $5000. Since Laprix and Chris banked the lowest amount, they were eliminated from the show.

In the final round, DJ Corinne chose to play singer Lenny Kravitz's song. The fire officers banked $26,000 while Sarah and Sherwood held position at $5000.

Anthony and Daisy ended up earning $42,000 by the end of the round and moved forward for a chance to beat Shazam, where they could win $25,000 with every correct answer before playing for the grand prize.

However, Anthony and Daisy couldn't answer all the questions correctly and decided to cash out the amount earned in the final round. They left with a total of $142,000.

Tune in on Monday on Fox to see if the new contestants can win the final cash prize on Beat Shazam Season 5.

