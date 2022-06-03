What time will MasterChef Junior Season 8 episodes 12 & 13 air? WWE meets FOX’s show for a two-hour special episode

Season 8 of Fox's culinary competition MasterChef Junior will welcome a special collaboration with WWE superstars in the upcoming two-hour episode on Thursday, June 2 at 8.00 p.m. ET. After the previous episode saw the painful elimination of four young chefs, the competition is now only left with five young chefs who will try to perform their best so they can become the ultimate MasterChef Junior of Season 8.

Fox's MasterChef Junior is a beloved cooking show that features budding young chefs aged between 8 and 13 years. They have to truimph over the challenges posed to them by the culinary mogul Gordon Ramsay, renowned chef Aarón Sánchez and Emmy-winning talk-show host Daphne Oz.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The Top 16 junior chefs, between the ages of 8 and 13, receive a coveted white apron and must prove that they deserve to stay in the game by completing their first mystery challenge of the season. Judges and mentors in Season Eight include world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and wellness advocate, author and new judge Daphne Oz. The three culinary heavyweights will determine which pint-sized home cook will be named America’s next MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, taking home a trophy and $100,000 in prize money."

What to expect from episodes 12 and 13 of MasterChef Junior Season 8?

The upcoming episode will be a two-part show, because episodes 12 and 13 will get telecasted on the same night.

Episode 12 will mark the return of the Season 1 winner Alexander Weiss. The contestants will be assigned a challenge to fillet as many fish as possible within a time frame of 15 minutes. Furthermore, the three contestants who fillet the least number of fish will have to compete in a challenge to create a show-stopping salmon dish to make it to the final four. Episode 12 will take the show a step forward, towards the finale.

Episode 13 will be crucial because viewers will finally get to find out the top 3 finalists. The second hour of the show will also amaze viewers because of the never-seen-before collab between the WWE championship and the budding junior chefs.

Champions Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Natalya, and Ember Moon will be making an appearance on the show to partner with the final four contestants in the ultimate elimination challenge of the competition. Each junior will be partnered with one WWE champion. The contestants will be challenged to create one of the signature dishes of Gordon Ramsay, the twist being that only one partner can work on the counter at a time, and they will be guided by the other who will stand "out of the ring" just like in a wrestling match. The results of the challenge will lead to the elimination of one out of the four contestants.

The official description of Episode 13 of MasterChef Junior reads:

"The four remaining junior chefs pair up with WWE Superstars, who are much more comfortable in the ring. The winning junior receives tickets to a WWE match. In the elimination challenge, the chefs prepare one of Gordon Ramsay's signature dishes."

Viewers can watch the two-hour episode of MasterChef Junior Season 8 on Thursday, June 2, at 8.00 pm. ET on Fox.

