MasterChef Junior: Why are fans fed up with A'Dan Lisaula? 

MasterChef Junior returned to FOX for an all-new mouth-watering episode on Thursday night. This week, the junior cooks took over a luxury hotel, NoMad, in downtown Los Angeles. A'Dan Lisaula, who was on the red team, made several mistakes in succession, and fans have had it with the junior chef.

Throughout the season, whenever it came to team challenges, A'Dan did not seem to get along with his teammates. Fans expected his attitude to change this week, but they were disappointed to see it continue. With the competition coming to an end, the Top 6 contestants are fighting for a chance to stay on the show by trying to be the best.

As A'Dan continues to make mistakes, fans are worried that he could be the cause of the red team facing elimination. The MasterChef Junior contestants will have to cook two dishes for the guests at the restaurant. The red and blue team had to cook two appetizers and two entrées each. While the blue team cruised through the challenge, the red team had a lot of trouble from the start.

A'Dan had a hard time communicating and following instructions. When it came to cooking the appetizers, A'Dan was told to cook three orders at a time, but he ended up cooking one after the other, which kept the red team behind. When it came to the entree, A'Dan also sent one of the steaks out raw, which was then returned to the kitchen.

At one point, after chef Gordon Ramsay stepped in to help them out, the young chef also told his other teammates that they didn't need his help. After the challenge was over, A'Dan blamed his teammates, claiming that he sent a steak out raw because they were pressuring him too much.

Fans upset with A'Dan's behavior on MasterChef Junior

A'Dan's behavior didn't sit well with fans who watched Thursday night's episode of MasterChef Junior. Taking to Twitter, fans shared that it was time A'Dan was eliminated from the competition. Some also added that he should've gone home a long time ago because he lacked listening skills. Here's what they said:

DIMPLES® @_Tricia_Kay #MasterChefJunior A’dan has a hard time following directions especially from his team! I don’t wanna see A’dan go out like this A’dan has a hard time following directions especially from his team! I don’t wanna see A’dan go out like this 😫 #MasterChefJunior

DIMPLES® @_Tricia_Kay Not A’dan blaming Ivy and Eva for his downfalls! #MasterChefJunior Not A’dan blaming Ivy and Eva for his downfalls! #MasterChefJunior

DoShMi @DoShMi Gordon betta check his tone talkin to a'dan like that! #MasterChefJunior Gordon betta check his tone talkin to a'dan like that! #MasterChefJunior

Optimus_Fine @Kiesh_box A’dan should have been gone home a long time ago ..no listening skills at ALL #MasterChefJunior A’dan should have been gone home a long time ago ..no listening skills at ALL #MasterChefJunior https://t.co/mA940UlSRf

A recap of the events on this week's episode of MasterChef Junior

Due to A'Dan's frequent mistakes, the red team was behind the blue team throughout the challenge. On top of this, the young chef didn't even take accountability for the mistakes he made. Meanwhile, Grayson, who was the team captain for the blue team, had his team working on their toes.

The blue team had all their dishes sent out at the right time, with smaller issues than those faced by the red team on this week's episode of MasterChef Junior. This led to the blue team winning this week's team challenge and making it to the Top 5. The red team was left facing elimination.

The judges revealed that Ivy from the red team was safe from elimination and made it to the Top 5. Ava and A'Dan were left in the bottom two, and A'Dan was eliminated from the competition. The judges told Ava that even though she was safe, she would have to speak up and find her voice in the competition.

Next week, the Top 5 contestants will buckle up for a surprise mystery box challenge, and one contestant will be sent home. MasterChef Junior airs every Thursday night at 8.00 pm ET only on FOX. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

