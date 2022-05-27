What time will MasterChef Junior Season 8 Episode 11 air? Top six contestants, plot, release date and more explored

MasterChef Junior will be back with another interesting episode on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on Fox. This week, the top 6 contestants will battle it out and put their culinary strengths to the test as they get ready for a whole new challenge.

They will cook some of their best dishes to impress the judges (Gordon Ramsay, Daphne Oz, and Aarón Sanchez) and secure a safe spot this week.

The reality cooking show, which premiered on March 17 on the television network, has been deemed to be extremely popular among its viewers as they witnessed some of their favorites coming up with delectable dishes. With expert advice from culinary maestros, these young home chefs navigate their way into cooking their best food.

The contestants on MasterChef Junior are thrown many curveballs along the way, until one of them wins not just the coveted title but also a cash prize of $100K, and Vikings kitchen appliances to continue their dream.

Details on Season 8 Episode 11 of MasterChef Junior and a little recap

As the eighth season of MasterChef Junior inches closer to the finale, the contestants will have to put up a tough fight to prove their mettle in the competition.

This week, they will have the opportunity to "put their professional skills to the test during a restaurant takeover at the luxury hotel NoMad in downtown Los Angeles." Which cook will rise to the challenge and who will fall short of making the Top 5?

The official synopsis of the episode titled The Restaurant Takeover reads:

"Executive Chef Rudy Lopez lends his kitchen to the chefs after teaching them how to prepare some of the restaurant’s signature dishes. The junior chefs must work together under the pressure and intensity of the kitchen to deliver the usual quality of the restaurant to a packed dining room of guests who have no idea the chefs are kids. The judges decide whose performance lands them in the top five."

The contestants on this episode will be divided into two teams and have the added pressure of serving good food to a restaurant packed with hungry diners. Although they will have the experts right alongside them for guidance, they still have to make restaurant quality food for their guests.

Last week's episode of MasterChef Junior titled Junior Edition: Totally Egg-streme! saw the contestants cook delectable egg dishes from different types of eggs given to them.

A'Dan was crowned the winner of the immunity challenge as he cooked a great dish that the judges felt was worthy of applause. He also got to choose the order of the contestants for the elimination challenge.

As the young cooks only had one beef cut for each, the order in which they would get their choice became extremely crucial. A'Dan decided that it would be Molly, Cruz, Ivy, Eva, Liya and Grayson.

While most of the dishes were applauded, Cruz's dish with an overcooked ribeye steak in the oven failed to impress the judges, which eventually led to his elimination.

The Top 6 contestants who will be battling out in this week's episode include A'Dan, Molly, Ivy, Eva, Liya and Grayson. Which of these contestants will manage to impress the judges and the restaurant diners and who will fall short of making the Top 5?

Tune in to MasterChef Junior on Fox at 8.00 PM ET to find out.

