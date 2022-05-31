×
“Has something changed?”: Beat Shazam fans react as they couldn’t play along with contestants on Shazam app

Beat Shazam paid tribute to heroes on an all-new episode (Image via beatshazamfox/Instagram)
Varsha Narayanan
Varsha Narayanan
Modified May 31, 2022 08:54 AM IST
Feature

Season 5 of the hit musical game show Beat Shazam returned with another exciting episode on Monday, May 30, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET. The series is hosted by Jamie Foxx and his daughter, DJ Corinne Foxx, where they give out exciting challenges for the contestants to identify songs from different genres.

All the previous seasons had enabled viewers to play alongside the contestants on the Shazam app. However, this year they couldn't, which left fans disappointed. One fan tweeted:

@BeatShazamFOX I can’t get the @Shazam app to load the show as it’s done in years past. Has something changed? #beatshazam

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“"Beat Shazam" is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will go against Shazam, the popular song identification app, for the chance to win up to $1 million.”

Fans react to Beat Shazam not getting loaded on the Shazam app

Fans were disappointed that they couldn't play alongside contestants on Beat Shazam and took to social media to express their feelings.

@BeatShazamFOX Please reconsider the play-a-long version, we don't care about contest or prize money. We need fun this summer #BeatShazam
#beatshazam what's the point if you can't play along with the contestants. That's what made the show great.
@BeatShazamFOX I'm really annoyed that you can't play along this season. That was the best part of the show! #Lame #BeatShazam
Really disappointed that we can’t play along this season to #beatshazam @BeatShazamFOX
Did they take away the play along feature on the app??? #BeatShazam
Yep, the app still ain't workin' for the show! #beatshazam
This show will probably get canceled now since we can’t play along @BeatShazamFOX #beatshazam 😭
i miss getting to play at home. i don’t even care about winning money. i just like how it was interactive. @BeatShazamFOX BRING BACK LETTING US PLAY AT HOME. #BeatShazam
Really sucks that you can’t play with the @BeatShazamFOX app this season. It’s literally the best part of watching the show. #beatshazam

Recap of Beat Shazam Season 5 Episode 2

This week, six contestants battled it out in three teams to get to the final round and claim their grand cash prize of $1 million. However, this episode was unique compared to the previous one and the ones that viewers have seen in the past four seasons.

This week's episode was a tribute to people who put their lives in danger to protect citizens - firefighters, military personnel, and police officers. The three teams included Air Force officers Sarah and Sherwood, Sheriffs Laprix and Chris, and fire officers Anthony and Daisy.

In the first round, Shazam Shuffle called for five multiple-choice questions that ranged over genres or categories like funk, No. 1 Hits, one-hit wonders, the 80s, and the last question was to guess Rihanna's song.

The period was anytime between the 1950s and now. The first four questions were answered correctly, earning them $1000. The last question on Beat Shazam was for $2000. Sarah and Sherwood established an early lead ($3000), followed by Anthony and Daisy ($2000) and Laprix and Chris ($1000).

The second round, That's My Jam, started with Corinne giving the contestants two options - the 50s or 2020 (the new era). The majority choice went to the new era, and questions included songs by The Kid Laroi X, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, and Glass Animals.

Heroes don't always wear capes! 🫡 How are you honoring them this Memorial Day? #BeatShazam https://t.co/vrcwspegwR

The fire officers won the round with $10,000, then the air force officers at $5000. Laprix and Chris banked the lowest amount and ended up being eliminated.

Anthony and Daisy maintained the lead in the final round before they beat Shazam. For this round, it was all about what theme the DJ chose. Corinne decided to go with singer Lenny Kravitz. The fire officers earned a whopping $26,000, followed by the air force officers still at $5000.

The fire officers were on a roll as they won the round, earning $42,000, and steered forward to potentially beat Shazam and win the grand prize of $1 million.

Each question in the beat Shazam round answered correctly would earn the team $25,000. The fire officers couldn't answer all the questions correctly, so the grand prize was off the table. However, they still had a chance to double the amount earned or bank half of it.

Such an amazing night! ✨What was your favorite song we played? 🎶 #BeatShazam https://t.co/aAsjpyu1e0

The duo decided to cash out the amount earned in the final round by not choosing to answer the last question. They left with a whopping $142,000.

The famous father-daughter duo is known for its camaraderie. The new season premiered on Monday, May 23, and has already taken its place as one of the fan-favorite game shows. Viewers find it interesting as they guess along with the contestants and actively post their answers on their respective Twitter handles.

Tune in next week to Beat Shazam on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 8.00 pm for another exciting episode on Fox.

Edited by Sayati Das

