What time will Beat Shazam Season 5 air on FOX? Rules, release date, and more about Jamie Foxx's show

Fox's hit game show Beat Shazam was officially renewed for a new season earlier this month. On the television network, season 5 of Jamie Foxx's show is set to premiere on May 23, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET. The actor and comedian will be the show's host and will also feature his DJ daughter Corinne Foxx.

Beat Shazam will feature three teams in every episode who will compete in a challenge to identify popular songs. The faster one identifies and remembers songs, the more generous cash prizes they get. The amount begins at $1000, with the initial rounds having multiple-choice sections.

More details on Fox's Beat Shazam and host pair Jamie Foxx and Corianne Foxx

Beat Shazam has been popular among viewers for its concept and intrigue over the past four seasons. Fans are excited as they await the fifth season in full swing. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Teams of two race to identify songs by sound in hopes of winning up to $1 million. Whoever wins the most $ gets to play the final round against Shazam - the show's computer. Actor Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne as DJ host the show".

Speaking about the show to Entertainment Tonight, Jamie revealed that they have been "going all in" this season and are putting their best foot forward to ensure this installment is a success. He said:

"We are going all in, we are going to Ireland to shoot. We always imagined this show being a universal, like, all-over-the-world show so, to be able to go to Ireland is sort of a little bit of a test. We'll add that audience and people who knew about the show are just blown away that we are coming there."

The Grammy award-winning actor, singer, and comedian is also joined by his daughter and DJ, Corianne Fox, who spoke about music's universality and how that helps the show be relatable in many other countries.

"Music is like a universal language, you know. They obviously speak English but I think the show translates to so many different countries, so it's going to be a blast."

Jamie Foxx confessed that they started talking about game shows about six or seven years ago and realized that this arena was opening up and had a lot of potential. As for Beat Shazam, the host revealed that it was different than all the other game shows.

"I said the difference between ours and everybody else's -- no disrespect -- is the way our show is the top songs we've ever heard, people winning a million dollars and, you know, the other shows have decent runs but ours feels like it has the possibility to be [like] Wheel of Fortune. One of those things."

Jamie Foxx and daughter Corianne Fox are a powerhouse Hollywood pair established on Beat Shazam. The duo will bring more energy into this season of the game show, with efficient teams playing their best to win exciting prizes and compete in the final round.

Tune in to Beat Shazam on Monday, May 23, on Fox for an exciting season.

Edited by Suchitra