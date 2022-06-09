Who is Maci Montes? So You Think You Can Dance contestant's elimination upsets fans

So You Think You Can Dance returned with an all-new energy-packed episode on Wednesday night. Titled, The Big Cut - Choreography Round, this week the fourth round of auditions came to an end, followed by the much awaited choreography round. While fans were excited to see the contestants perform, many were upset with Maci Montes's early exit from the reality TV series.

Maci turned heads during her audition performance on So You Think You Can Dance. She impressed the judges with her unique moves. Without any hesitation, the three judges, Stephen tWitch Boss, Matthew Morrison, and Jojo Siwa, gave her a yes and sent her to the choreography round.

Back again this week with hopes of impressing the judges during the choreography round, Maci gave a contemporary performance on Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance With Somebody. Sadly, her moves weren't technically perfect, due to which she was eliminated and didn't move to the next round.

Fans who watched the episode were upset with the judges decision to eliminate Maci without giving her a second chance at Dance For Life.

Fans disappointed with judges after they eliminate Maci on So You Think You Can Dance

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were upset that Maci didn't make it through the choreography round. Some added that after her flawless audition performance, the judges should have given her a second chance to prove herself.

Scarlet Cyane X ♒✊🏾🐈‍⬛ @ScarletXAbarai Ok, not unhappy that Brianna got the benefit of the doubt, she is better than what she served, but then, why not Maci??? #SYTYCD Ok, not unhappy that Brianna got the benefit of the doubt, she is better than what she served, but then, why not Maci??? #SYTYCD

Joe Nichols @JoeyQuixote



First goosebumps of the season.



Really hope she comes back next year.



#SYTYCD



youtu.be/mn6Y1pm09Oc A shame to see Maci out so soon.First goosebumps of the season.Really hope she comes back next year. A shame to see Maci out so soon.First goosebumps of the season.Really hope she comes back next year.#SYTYCDyoutu.be/mn6Y1pm09Oc

Michelle Kelley @jeremygamer29 Judges should have given her another chance... 🤔 Sad to see Maci go...Judges should have given her another chance... 🤔 #SYTYCD Sad to see Maci go... 😧😢 Judges should have given her another chance... 🤔 #SYTYCD

Scarlet Cyane X ♒✊🏾🐈‍⬛ @ScarletXAbarai I'm so disappointed that Maci had an off day there. We saw how powerful she is, shame, that she did not get the benefit of the doubt #SYTYCD I'm so disappointed that Maci had an off day there. We saw how powerful she is, shame, that she did not get the benefit of the doubt #SYTYCD

StarryMag @StarryMag So sad we have to say goodbye to Maci. #SYTYCD So sad we have to say goodbye to Maci. #SYTYCD

Drew @JustRollinOn86 #SoYouThinkYouCanDance Aww I wanted to see Maci get through, that sucks #SYTYCD Aww I wanted to see Maci get through, that sucks #SYTYCD #SoYouThinkYouCanDance

Leah 🖤🎬 #RenewZoeysPlaylist @leahtvtalk Aww, Maci!! I so wanted her to do well. She should be incredibly proud of all her hard work and getting to this point 🥺 #SYTYCD Aww, Maci!! I so wanted her to do well. She should be incredibly proud of all her hard work and getting to this point 🥺 #SYTYCD

Gaby 🍂 @jonahsdove Awww Maci is going home! I hope she comes back next season #sytycd Awww Maci is going home! I hope she comes back next season #sytycd

Who is Maci Montes? The contestant who had fans rooting for her

19-year-old Maci Montes hails from Los Angeles. The former So You Think You Can Dance contestant was born and raised in California. Following in her mother's footsteps, she has been dancing for most of her life.

Maci has more to her creative side. She also has a strong passion for painting. She graduated from high school in 2020. Maci is also a mental health advocate. For her 17th birthday in 2019, Maci created a fundraiser for The Suicide Hotline. In her Instagram post, she shared that this was something she always wanted to do since her journey with mental illness started.

As a mental health advocate in March 2020, Maci once again took to her social media page to share about her huge accomplishment. She told her followers that she had been clean for a year and "no longer walked on ice".

During her audition for So You Think You Can Dance, the contestant opened up about her journey and battle with mental illness. She shared,

"I've been through a lot. Growing up, life was hard. I had a lot of mental health issues. At first I was diagnosed with depression when I was 12-years-old. It was hard. There were some points in my life where I did try to take it away from myself."

Continuing, Maci shared that she slowly started getting back into dance as she healed. She added that her family was her rock. Her audition performance not only gave the viewers goosebumps, but also had them claiming that it was spectacular.

Former So You Can Think Judge Nigel Lythgoe also applauded Maci for her performance and claimed her story had him in tears via a tweet on Twitter.

Although Maci's journey came to an end on So You Think You Can Dance quicker than fans anticipated, they hope she makes a return next season.

So You Think You Can Dance airs every Wednesday night at 9 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

