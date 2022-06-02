So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 episode 3: Contestant Essence Wilmington impresses judges, release date, and more

Fox’s fan-favorite dance competition, So You Think You Can Dance, premiered on May 18, 2022, with its talent-filled audition rounds. Season 17 of the show will release its third episode on Wednesday, June 1 at 8/9c, continuing to feature auditions of the contestants. Also, in one of the promos released by SYTYCD, it appears that contestant Essence Wilmington completely blew away the judges with her power-packed performance.

So You Think You Can Dance is a multi-Emmy Award-winning dance competition series that features budding dancers from different parts of the country. Contestants will have to impress judges Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Matthew Morrison, and JoJo Siwa, which will give them the chance to level up to the SYTYCD studio and train under renowned choreographers to win the show.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"This season will feature highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking, and more. Those who are selected get to move on to the SYTYCD studio and get to work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with brand-new twists and turns introduced into the competition."

Who is Essence Wilmington, and what did she do in the So You Think You Can Dance auditions?

Born on September 15, 2001, Essence Wilmington is a 20-year-old Davenport native who will be appearing in the final audition round of Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance. She is a young and talented hip-hop dancer who started dancing at a very young age.

She was a very shy kid in the beginning, but her aunt noticed her knack for dancing. She admitted her to a dance school where Essence learned more about dance, which finally led her to get past her fears. Also, when she realized that dance was her true calling, she joined a dance crew for kids named Rush Hour.

Developing her skills since childhood, the Davenport native was just 15 when she was noticed by the Chicago BullsKidz dance team. Although she was very young at the time, she was considered an exception and became a part of the renowned dance team. Since then, Wilmington has never looked back. She has worked with many artists and performed at various places.

In the upcoming episode of So You Think You Can Dance, Essence will be seen wooing the judges with her electrifying dance moves.

The clip of the audition also featured judges asking Essence’s parents whether she should become a part of the show or not. To this, her overjoyed parents replied with full confidence that their daughter completely deserves it. However, the trailer did not feature if she was leveled up to the next round.

More about So You Think You Can Dance season 17

Fox’s dance reality show is returning to the screen after a three-year hiatus. The show last appeared in 2019, and now it is making a comeback with its 17th season. Moreover, the upcoming season will bring a fresh panel of judges that includes judges Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Matthew Morrison, and JoJo Siwa.

In the previous seasons, Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy were the judges but they won't be featured in the new one.

Viewers can watch episode 3 of So You Think You Can Dance on June 1 at 9/8c on FOX.

