Why was So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 airing delayed? New season format, audition process, and more explained

Fox’s hit dance show So You Think You Can Dance will hop its way back this summer with a long-delayed 17th season after a two-year-long break due to Covid-19. The upcoming season will feature highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 ranging from various backgrounds who will compete for the title.

The participants in So You Think You Can Dance are skilled in several dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, and breakdancing. Those selected during the audition process will move to the dance studio, where they will work with world-renowned choreographers and prepare themselves for the twists coming their way.

So You Think You Can Dance hiatus explored more details on the show

So You Think You Can Dance has always been a show for the summer, and this season is no different. The dance reality competition will premiere on Fox on Wednesday, May 18, at 9.00 pm ET.

Two years ago, the television network abruptly pulled the plug on Season 17 of the show citing Covid concerns, leaving fans disappointed. A Fox representative announced the same in June 2020 and said:

“Production on Season 17 of SYTYCD will not be moving forward due to health and governmental restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, while we were looking forward to its return this summer, we cannot meet the standards we’ve set for viewers and contestants in light of the show’s unique format, intricate production schedule, and limited time.”

Cat Deeley will continue to host So You Think You Can Dance and bring all her experience hosting it from Season 2 to the current season. She replaced Lauren Sánchez, who only hosted Season 1, and has since been a fan favorite.

Although the host remains the same, the competition will see some new faces sitting in the judge’s seat.

Before production had to shut down because of Covid-19 concerns around the country, Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, and Laurieann Gibson were originally scheduled to be the judges for the seventeenth season.

This season, however, will feature three judges: onetime finalist and alumni of the show Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Glee and Broadway alum Matthew Morrison, and Dancing with the Stars runner-up JoJo Siwa.

Ex-judge Nigel Lythgoe revealed that he wasn’t called by the show’s team for the judging panel this year. Conveying the same on Twitter, the show’s co-creator said:

“I’m so thrilled that America’s young aspiring dance talent will get to work with some of our greatest creative choreographers. On a personally sad note, I have not been asked to be on the judging panel this season. I don’t know who will be saying ‘Cue Music,’ but I wish them well.”

19-year-old Bailey Munoz was crowned the winner of the previous season of So You Think You Can Dance, which aired on Monday, September 16, 2019. The dancer took home a cash prize of $250,000, the cover of Dance Spirit magazine, and the title of America’s Favorite Dancer.

Visit the Fox website for further details on future auditions, complete eligibility requirements, official rules, and additional information. Those selected will be invited to audition in Los Angeles and New Orleans.

