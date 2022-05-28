Create
Why did judge Matthew Morrison leave So You Think You Can Dance Season 17?

Matthew Morrison exits So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 (Image via Matthew Morrison, itsjojosiwa/Instagram)
Modified May 28, 2022 03:08 PM IST
So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD) Season 17 premiered on May 18 on FOX, featuring three new judges — JoJo Siwa, Matthew Morrison, and Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

According to recent reports, Glee star Morrison has left the show as he didn’t follow “production protocols.” Season 17 was his first appearance on the judges’ panel of SYTYCD. As the ongoing audition rounds and selection process was filmed earlier, the actor will appear in some upcoming episodes.

The network has not issued any statement regarding the breach of protocol, nor has it informed who will take Morrison’s place on the show.

Matthew Morrison released a statement upon his exit

The Tony Award-nominated star will not continue judging So You Think You Can Dance Season 17, alongside JoJo Siwa and Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

In a statement shared by PEOPLE, Matthew Morrison said:

“Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show.”

He continued:

“After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly. I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet.”

The 43-year-old Broadway actor will still appear in four pre-taped episodes.

Thrilled to be heading back to my dance roots as I join the #SYTYCD family! Join me for the fresh-new season of @DANCEonFOX May 18! Follow our adventure on @RealityClubFOX too, and stay tuned for more! https://t.co/z1tAh60xNs

Morrison was part of the new judges’ panel, including Mary Murphy and Nigel Lythgoe, until Season 16. When the Season 17 panel announcement was made, Lythgoe, who was also the co-creator of the show, wrote on social media that he was not asked to return for a new season.

His Twitter post read:

"I am so thrilled that America's young aspiring dance talent will get to work with some of our greatest creative choreographers. On a personally sad note, I have not been asked to be on the judging panel this season.”

About So You Think You Can Dance Season 17

Season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance started ten days ago and has aired two episodes. Siwa, Morrison, and tWitch have selected 17 contestants from the audition rounds till now.

The names of the participants who aced their auditions include:

  • Konnor Kelly, 19, New York
  • Samuel “Hooliboy” Kyei, 27, West Africa
  • Blake Rhodes, 18, Oregon
  • Jordan Betscher, 24, Ohio
  • Rachel Lockhart, 21, Alabama
  • Jerome Cunanan, 24, Philippines
  • Anna Miller, 18, California
  • Maci Montez, 19, California
  • James “Lord Finn” Thomas, 26, California
  • Brianna Grey, 24, California
  • Jordin Suwalski, 18, Illinois
  • Shafar DelGado, 21, New York
  • Carter Williams, 20, Utah
  • Keaton Kermode, 20, Indiana
  • Alexis Warr, 21, Utah
  • Beau Harmon, 23, Georgia
  • Zyiasia Knighton, 19, Massachusetts

The official synopsis of So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 reads:

“This season will feature highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more.”

It continued:

"Those who are selected get to move on to the SYTYCD studio and get to work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with brand-new twists and turns introduced into the competition.”

Hosted by Cat Deeley, So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 will air the next episode on Wednesday, June 1 at 9.00 PM ET on FOX.

