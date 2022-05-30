Who is Adam Boreland from Dancing with Myself? Ballet dancer was So You Think You Can Dance Las Vegas finalist

So You Think You Can Dance’s Adam Boreland will now be seen on NBC’s Dancing with Myself. The Ballet dancer will match the steps of the celebrity creators to be hailed as the best dancer of the night.

Adam Boreland, a well-known choreographer and dancer from New Port Richey, Florida, was last seen on screen as the Las Vegas finalist in season 12 of So You Think You Can Dance. He will once again dance his way through to win the cash prize on the show.

All about Adam Boreland from Dancing with Myself

After So You Think You Can Dance, Adam Boreland will now appear on Dancing with Myself to enthrall the studio audience and celebrity creators Shakira, Nick Jonas, and Liza Koshy on the show.

The ballet dancer has played at the Sho Palace Theater, The Palladium Theater, Richey Suncoast, and Texas Ballet Theater. He has even given surreal performances in Valse Fantasie, Swan Lake, The Sleeping Beauty, and The Nutcracker.

Following his passion, Boreland started a Facebook group for dancers worldwide. He is the "Creator & Founder & Admin" of Dance Accepts Everyone Facebook Group, which was created in August 2019 after "Lara Spencer commented on Prince George taking ballet class on Good Morning America."

According to the website:

“Dance Accepts Everyone Facebook Group (DAE FBGroup) is a safe haven for anybody and everybody. DAE was created out of the idea to welcome anyone from around the globe into the dance world with open arms. Loving you no matter who you are, where you're from, what you look like or what kind of dance you dance! Whether you've danced for 10 minutes or 10 years, our goal is to connect, inspire & love you through DANCE.”

Boreland took acting lessons at the Richey Suncoast Theatre to enhance his acting skills. He has even danced with Florida West Ballet in Clearwater and worked at the Boca Ballet Theatre in Boca Raton.

After dating her for many years, the dancer married the love of his life Ashley Boreland on June 17, 2017. His Instagram account, which has 123K followers as of writing, is filled with dance videos and some loved-up pictures of the couple.

About Dancing with Myself

On the new NBC show, Dancing with Myself, hosted by model Camille Kostek, 12 contestants will show their dancing talent on each episode of the show. The selected contestants will then go head-to-head for an hour.

One contestant will be “named the best dancer of the night and gets to take home the cash prize” after participating in six rounds of competitions - All Eyes on You, Freestyle Battle Round, The Dance Along, Duo Collabs, The Shake-Up, and Be the Creator.

Dancing with Myself can be streamed on Hulu and Peacock Premium after its network premiere. Viewers without traditional cable/satellite television can watch the show on Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV.

