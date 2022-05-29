Who is Jaedin Clark from Dancing With Myself? Houston athlete worked as delivery driver

NBC’s Dancing With Myself is all set to premiere on May 31, 2022, at 10/9c with many contestants trying to match the steps of celebrity creators Nick Jonas, Shakira, and Liza Koshy along with host Camille Kostek.

One such contestant who will try their luck in winning the audience vote and the competition is a Houston athlete who worked as a delivery driver before joining the competition, Jaedin Clark.

All about Dancing With Myself contestant Jaedin Clark

The 21-year-old Houston, Texas native is the son of Cedric and Kimberly Clark and has three siblings, Jazmin, Jaxson, and Jordan. The college student left Schaumburg Christian School in 2016 after which he joined Scottsdale Christian Academy for a year before joining Chaparral High School in 2017. During his schooling, he joined Choir and was the Captain of the Men's Swim Team.

After finishing his schooling, Clark enrolled at Virginia Tech in 2019 and will graduate with a B.S.B.A. in Consumer Studies in 2023.

During his Freshman year, he participated in various swimming competitions. He was the runner-up in the 50 free at the Ohio State Invitational, finished sixth in the 100 free against George Washington, placed seventh in the 100 free against Queens and Richmond and finished seventh in the 100 fly against Virginia. He even registered third place in the 100 fly, fourth place in the 50 free, and eighth place in the 100 free at the Virginia Tech Invitational.

In his Sophomore year, Clark was placed seventh in the 100 fly and eighth in the 100 free at the Virginia Tech Invitational.

While in high school, he worked as a Creamologist at Creamistry and “prepared dessert orders for customers” for four months till October 2017. Post this, he worked as a swim coach at the Phoenix Swim Club in Paradise Valley, Arizona, for three months before working as a delivery driver at Postmates Inc. in Scottsdale, Arizona, for 10 months.

He later worked as a delivery driver for DoorDash in Houston, Texas, operating “motor vehicles in a safe and efficient manner,” for four months till July 2020, as per his LinkedIn profile.

About Dancing With Myself judges

On Dancing with Myself, contestants have to put all of their efforts into showing off their moves and becoming the best dancer of the night. Speaking about the new show, Nick Jonas told NBC Insider:

"The fun [of the show] is we're not looking for the most precise dancer. We're looking for the person with the biggest energy and best heart and best attitude."

Nick, the youngest of the Jonas Brothers, was previously a judge on the US version of The Voice. The singer became a part of the Dancing with Myself panel after Shaquille O’Neal exited the project.

Joining him on the judging panel will be the show's executive producer and winner of three Grammy awards, Shakira. The Whenever, Wherever singer has sold over 80 million records and has produced numerous hit track records.

YouTube sensation Liza Koshy will also serve as a judge on the dance competition. As of writing, her YouTube channel, Liza Koshy, has garnered 17.4 million subscribers. In 2017, the social media star became the fastest personality to reach over 17 million subscribers on YouTube. She was also named in Time Magazine's list of the 25 Most Influential People on the Internet in 2019.

Watch these judges and Clark on Dancing With Myself on Tuesday night, right after the two-hour premiere of America's Got Talent Season 17.

