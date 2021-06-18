Who is Liza Koshy dating? Everything to know about her rumored girlfriend Jenna Willis after she allegedly 'comes out' on Instagram

Popular YouTuber and actor Liza Koshy sparked relationship rumors after posting a belated birthday wish for her alleged new girlfriend Jenna Willis.

The 25-year-old content creator took to Instagram to share an adorable post dedicated to Willis. Koshy wrote:

“Happy belated birthday baby • I can't wait to see you at the end of the aisle one day... I just have no idea which role you'll play.”

Liza posted the wish with a series of photos in which the duo appear happy and close. However, the caption led people to speculate about an existing romance between the two.

The post comes during Pride Month, leading fans to consider it as Liza's alleged coming out.

Who is Liza Koshy’s rumored new girlfriend?

Jenna Willis is an LA-based celebrity fitness instructor and actor. According to Jenna’s fitness website, she was born in New Jersey and worked as an actor for the past eight years.

She has been passionate about fitness, sports, and athletics from a young age. She was trained in gymnastics in her childhood. In addition, she is a former Division 1 volleyball athlete.

Jenna has also designed a signature fitness program for both online and in-person. The 35-year-old also ventured into the entertainment industry.

She is known for appearing in films and TV shows like “Backtrace” and “American Crime Story.”

Fans react to Liza Koshy’s new relationship rumor and alleged girlfriend

Liza Koshy gained prominence for her YouTube content and earned more than 17 million subscribers. Known for her comic skits as well as videos on important issues, she is one of the most loved YouTubers of all time.

Liza was previously in a relationship with YouTuber David Dobrik before the latter became embroiled in various controversies. The duo started dating around 2015 and broke up in 2018.

Koshy’s alleged coming out has left Twitter abuzz. Speculation is rife that the YouTube star is currently dating Jenna. Naturally, fans were quick to share their excitement and reactions online.

WHEN WAS SOMEONE GOING TO TELL ME LIZA KOSHY IS DATING A GIRL pic.twitter.com/FgBBrn2y1b — alyxa (@undercoverdspy) June 18, 2021

i may be reading too much into it, but i’m pretty sure liza koshy just came out in a really adorable post on instagram… 🥺😍 pic.twitter.com/Rf3WOe4qqn — fat sajak (@fatsajak_) June 18, 2021

WHEN THE FUCK DID LIZA KOSHY GET A GIRLFRIEND HELLO??? pic.twitter.com/7tzUXBDlxe — Chloe !! (@faggotsforgnf) June 18, 2021

IS LIZA KOSHY GAY?? OR ARE THEY JUST CLOSE FRIENDS?? pic.twitter.com/B8RlhG5lLl — kayla ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@kaylahgn) June 18, 2021

LIZA KOSHY HAS A GF?? i mean good for her pic.twitter.com/iA4k77RkBL — alexx³ 🏳️‍🌈 (@alexxmybeloved) June 18, 2021

ok this is just fucking cute- 🥲❤️❤️❤️ #lizakoshy also I’m so happy for her pic.twitter.com/3YYemn3V2G — 🍸🕯🌄🔮💞 (@vintage2000s) June 18, 2021

OMG LIZA KOSHY HAS A GIRLFRIEND?? THEY LOOK SO CUTE IM SO HAPPY FOR THEM🥺🥺 — aurora🦇❗️| 📌pinned📌 (@loveforcorpse) June 18, 2021

LIZA KOSHY HAS A GIRLFRIEND OH MY GOD — ‎४ maddie/marina |SPRINKLES ERA (@moonshinecas) June 18, 2021

CAN WE TALK ABOUT LIZA KOSHY AND HER GIRLFRIEND IM SO PROUD OMG pic.twitter.com/t2tBbsz6xH — just a “woke” white girl❤️ (@abbey18865993) June 18, 2021

OH MY GOSH LIZA KOSHY DOES HAVE A GF I AM CURRENTLY FREAKING OUT AAAAA pic.twitter.com/Ncumi1Z8Tv — miaa (@4NNEE3) June 18, 2021

YALL LIZA KOSHY HAS A GIRLFRIEND!!! They look so adorable! pic.twitter.com/mAu2NhPPGk — Free Palestine🇵🇸||MMM & Ariana❤️ (@AYAxSafetyNet) June 18, 2021

LIZA KOSHY AND HER GF ARE SO CUTE BYE pic.twitter.com/W23BM5qWiY — myah ༊*·˚ (@GHAF4S) June 18, 2021

Okay Liza Koshy. I see you. I’m so proud of you and your journey :) congratulations!! Love you :) 💙 — #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@ChristensSmile7) June 18, 2021

As reactions continue to pour in, Koshy is yet to address rumors about her new girlfriend. As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding their alleged relationship.

