Top 5 Liza Koshy and David Dobrik YouTube vlog moments 

David Dobrik and Liza Koshy were YouTube’s power couple and have long entertained audiences with their skits and funny challenges. Unfortunately, the pair haven’t collaborated since their emotional split and have left a vacuum among fans who craved the couple's content.

It must be noted that despite their split, David Dobrik and Liza Koshy have remained friends. The 24-year-old YouTuber even confessed to watching some of their “really really funny” videos. So it seems fans aren’t an exception in taking a trip down the couple’s memory lane.

Fortunately, David Dobrik and Liza Koshy are still keeping their videos up where the two are seen as a couple. So here’s a list of the top five Dobrik x Koshy content for fans to reminisce over.

What a (REAL)ationship goal looks like

Koshy and Dobrik didn’t shy away from keeping their relationship REAL, especially on camera during their skits. The video, where the two attempt to show what dating looks like in reality, had viewers bursting out in laughter and gushing over the power couple.

Yes, there is also part one of Liza Koshy and David Dobrik in the car, bickering over which direction they need to drive as they search for their favorite restaurant. It's perhaps the most relatable moment for fans in a relationship.

The time they said they are having a baby

David and Liza were said to be having a baby, but it turns out that it was just another silly prank. Nonetheless, the pair announcing their fake “we are having a baby” had Jason Nash and others shocked for a jiff.

Surprisingly, David’s prank seemed too convincing with his approach as Carly guessed the pair could have a pregnancy announcement. Although fake, watching the Vlog Squad member’s heartfelt reaction could have viewers reaching for the tissues.

Couples try not to laugh at challenge

Couples engaging in the “Try not to laugh” challenge have always been amusing to watch. But seeing YouTube’s favorite power couple engage in the hysterical skit is a droll-worthy moment to experience. Clearly, Liza Koshy is exceptionally good at controlling her giggles.

Liza Koshy look-alike Pedro sneaks inside David Dobrik’s house

Liza Koshy fans will be well aware of her enigmatic alter ego, particularly Pedro, for his uncanny antics.

There's no question that Pedro's appearances on David's vlogs livened up the content. Similarly, here's another video of what looks like Liza but is instead Pedro taking a tour inside Dobrik's house.

Liza and David go on a vacation to Brazil

Making vlogs in David's car or at Liza's apartment is fun, but it's not as fun as going on a trip to Brazil in the video titled, "CAN'T BELIEVE THIS HAPPENED!!"

Unlike their typical vlogs, the two-minute video shows the pair dawdle their time around in Brazil, visiting iconic places, playing on the beach, and mainly going to the Olympic Games held in Rio de Janeiro.