Top 5 David Dobrik Youtube Vlogs of all time

YouTuber David Dobrik has had a phenomenal career as a video creator, documenting the lives of his Vlog Squad friends. Although the 24-year-old star’s channels recently came under fire, it’s still an indisputable fact that some of David’s best vlogs have broken the internet.

It’s fair to say David Dobrik's video-making career is currently in limbo due to multiple sexual misconduct allegations from fellow Vlog Squad member Seth Francois and against Durte Dom. So, today readers will be looking at the non-controversial vlogs that put David in the global spotlight.

When David Dorbrik had Justin Beiber on his vlog

David Dobrik is known for collaborating with some really big names for his vlogs, and this wasn’t any different. The YouTuber managed to get superstar Justin Bieber to be part of his vlogs and meet a few lucky UCLA students in California.

The video shows David Dobrik following the usual ‘surprise’ format for his vlog by hiding Bieber behind the passenger seat in his Tesla. The students are later brought to the front seat where the singer of the hit song "Baby" jumps out to surprise them.

David also got to discuss working with Bieber for the vlog on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon". So far, the vlog is inching closer to hitting the 30 million view mark.

Singing for strangers with Charlie Puth

Cruising around in Los Angeles on a bus and singing to strangers with Charlie Puth is not just another typical day in California. The video shows Charlie Puth and star Wayne Brady riding with David and the Vlog Squad members as Charlie starts singing his hit song “Attention”.

The short bus ride is hilarious to watch with the two singing to strangers blocking traffic and random people on the streets. One particular stranger even made his rap debut.

Also read: David Dobrik pulls off a ridiculous Warzone clutch in his first Twitch stream

Surprising people with Kylie Jenner

Long-time David Dobrik fans know that the Youtuber is friends with the Kardashian-Jenner family. But it still came as a surprise to fans when the 24-year-old creator invited fashion icon Kylie Jenner for a vlog.

The video shows David asking fans how they feel about Kylie Jenner just as the American model pops from behind to surprise the person. The vlog stands at over 34 million views and is believed to be the inspiration for David’s vlog with Justin Beiber.

Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger pops up in David’s vlog

This collaboration had David Dobrik's face turning red like a teenager, after having the chance to invite his childhood crush, Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger for a vlog episode.

The video titled, "MAKING MY CHILDHOOD DREAMS COME TRUE!!" shows Nicole pop up in a dazzling strappy leather bralette and matching gloves. It certainly prompted a priceless reaction from the YouTuber.

"It looks like I CGI-ed you into my video."

"Babe, I'm not gonna lie, it does. It looks like I CGI-ed myself into this video." Scherzinger responded, while posing for the camera.

David even gets to blindfold the Pussycats doll singer and persuade her into taking a gift. Although the singer says she loves animals, finding a skunk near her face in David’s Tesla wasn’t what Nicole would’ve expected.

When David Dobrik gifted Heath Hussar a Lamborghini

It’s fair to say Heath Hussar is one of David’s heart-warming Vlog Squad members and has carried several of David’s vlogs to success with his charming personality. Among David’s vlogs of car giveaways to his friends, this vlog stands atop thanks to Hussar’s emotional response after learning David had gifted him a Lamborghini.

Thanks to David Dobrik's collaboration with Electronic Arts (EA) to promote their NFS app, the creator was sent a brand new Lamborghini to celebrate their partnership. Knowing David, he gifts the car to Heath and makes it the perfect vlog giveaway.

The video also shows the rest of the Vlog Squad members reacting to the supercar. But the best part arrives when Hussar finds out the truth.

Also Read: David Dobrik has lost 300,000 subscribers in the aftermath of his sexual assault scandal