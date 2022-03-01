“His mind is structured like that” – Shakira reveals only reason why she fights with ‘poor husband’ Pique 

Shakira has revealed the only reason she fights with Barcelona defender Gerard Pique.

With Pique being Spanish and Shakira being Colombian, the two work on different clocks. The pop singer has now shed light on the impact that has on their relationship.

Shakira told podcast Planet Hero with H (via GOAL) in that regard:

"My poor husband, slash boyfriend, slash baby daddy, whatever you want to call him; he has to wait up for me so long. He's tired of waiting up."

She laughed before continuing:

"Cause Colombian time is not the same as Catalonian time, Spanish time. His mind is structured like that and mine… I've become a lot more punctual since I met him."

"(But) the times that we actually fight is because I'm late, and he's waiting up."

It is certainly interesting how the couple work things out despite operating in different 'clocks'. Shakira and Pique have been together for a decade, having met on the sets of one of the singer's music videos. The two have two loving children, Sasha and Milan.

Is Gerard Pique considering retirement?

Pique is Barcelona's most experienced player.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that the veteran defender is contemplating calling time on his illustrious career. However, SPORT has claimed that the player's representatives have said there is no chance he will hang up his boots any time soon.

Nevertheless, at 35, he is not getting any younger, but Pique remains one of the most experienced players in the current Barcelona dressing room.

He has been in fine form for the Blaugrana since Xavier Hernandez returned to the club as manager. The defender is contracted with the club till 202, having rejoined his boyhood club from Premier League giants Manchester United for £4.5 million in July 2008.

Pique has made 597 appearances for the club, scoring 53 times and assisting 13 goals. He has been key in their success over the years, having won two continental trebles and numerous league titles.

His hard work has certainly been rewarded with an impressive trophy cabinet. Pique has won the FIFA World Cup and the European Championship with Spain, among various titles with club and country.

It is clear that the day the centre-back does indeed says goodbye to the Camp Nou, he will go down as a Barcelona legend. In fact, considering his staggering exploits for the club over the years, he already is one.

