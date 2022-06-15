What time will So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 Episode 5 air? 300th episode celebration, new judge and more

The upcoming episode of So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD) Season 17 is a special installment as the show celebrates 300 episodes this Wednesday on FOX.

SYTYCD first aired on July 20, 2005, co-created by American Idol producers Simon Fuller and Nigel Lythgoe. The latter was even part of the judges’ panel till Season 16.

Meanwhile, the audition rounds of So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 have come to an end, and episode five is set to reveal the top 12 contestants. A total of 42 dancers were selected through auditions for three weeks, and a few of them were asked to pack their bags in the previous episode.

So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 Episode 5 release date

So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 Episode 5 is all set to air on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 9.00 p.m. ET and 8.00 p.m. CT on FOX. Those who don’t have access to the channel can opt for TV service providers, such as Fubo TV, Sling, Philo, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream.

The episode will also be available on the network’s website after it airs on the channel.

Leah Remini to join judges’ panel

The judges’ panel of So You Think You Can Dance has entirely changed this season. Earlier, Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy were the regulars, while fellow mentors kept changing from season to season. This time, however, the panel got a full makeover.

JoJo Siwa, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, and Matthew Morrison have joined the panel. Unfortunately, the Glee alum had to quit the show after four episodes as he didn’t follow “production protocols.” Interestingly, FOX didn’t say a word regarding Morrison leaving the show but announced Leah Remini’s arrival on its social media handles.

Remini, too, took to her Instagram to announce that she’ll join the judges’ panel for the 300th episode celebration. Speaking on SYTYCD, she said:

“I am thrilled to join So You Think You Can Dance on its milestone 300th episode. I look forward to guiding these incredibly talented artists through this competition as a fan of the show and a great admirer of dancers. I can’t wait to see the artistry that the contestants bring to the stage!”

What to expect from the new episode?

The upcoming episode of So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 promises to be intense as well as entertaining. Apart from celebrating the completion of 300 episodes, the new installment will also reveal the top 12 contestants.

Titled The Dancers Dozen, the official synopsis of episode five reads:

“The top 12 dancers have made it to the first studio show of the season. Dancers showcase their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more. They also work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with brand-new twists and turns introduced into the competition.”

In the previous episode, judges evaluated 42 dancers’ performances and picked the ones they thought should get promoted to the top 12. The episode ended on a cliffhanger just before the names were set to be announced.

So You Think You Can Dance Season 17, hosted by Cat Deeley, will air a new episode every Wednesday on FOX at 9.00 p.m. ET.

