What is Leah Remini’s net worth? Actress’ fortune explored as she replaces Matthew Morrison on So You Think You Can Dance

So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD) season 17 has found a new judge. Actress Leah Remini will be taking over judge duty after Matthew Morrison recently quit the dance reality show. An actress, activist, TV personality, philanthropist, and author, Remini has an estimated net worth of $25 million.

The official Instagram handle of SYTYCD announced on Friday, June 10, 2022, that Remini will join Stephen “tWitch” Boss and JoJo Siwa on the panel.

The actress, too, shared about her new gig on social media. In a statement, she said:

“I am thrilled to join So You Think You Can Dance on its milestone 300th episode. I look forward to guiding these incredibly talented artists through this competition as a fan of the show and a great admirer of dancers. I can’t wait to see the artistry that the contestants bring to the stage!”

How rich is Leah Remini?

She is popularly known for starring as Carrie Heffernan in the CBS sitcom The King of Queens, and hosting docu-series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

The 51-year-old star has been acting from a very young age. When she was 14, she dropped out of school to make a career in acting. She made her first appearance in the 1988 sitcom, Head of the Class.

The actress has also starred in Saved By the Bell, Cheers, Who’s the Boss?, F.R.I.E.N.D.S and NYPD Blue. Some of her reality TV show credits include Dancing With the Stars and The Talk. Her reality series with husband Angelo Pagan, titled Leah Remini: It's All Relative, also featured Remini’s parents and other family members.

Remini’s movie credits include Old School, Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie and The Clapper. She also runs her own production company, No Seriously Productions.

Why was Matthew Morrison replaced in So You Think You Can Dance?

Last month, Glee star Matthew Morrison took to Instagram to announce his exit from So You Think You Can Dance. While the reason he cited was that he failed to follow “production protocols”, rumors suggested that he was fired because of sending “flirty” texts to a dancer.

Morrison later shut down the rumors through an Instagram video, where he read out the actual text message that was shared between him and the dancer. He also refuted reports of being fired from the show.

The Broadway star appeared in the audition rounds as they had been filmed earlier. Starting next week, Leah Remini will take his place in the judges’ panel, alongside Stephen “tWitch” Boss and JoJo Siwa.

Viewers were already upset with the new judges as they missed the old panel consisting of Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy. Lythgoe (also the co-creator of SYTYCD) and Murphy were a part of So You Think You Can Dance till Season 16.

Only time will tell whether fans will miss Morrison and give Remini a chance.

Season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance, hosted by Cat Deeley, will air the next episode on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 9 pm ET on FOX.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far