JoJo Siwa shuts down SYTYCD fan who thought she left the show instead of Matthew Morrison

Judge JoJo Siwa has clapped back at a So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD) fan who thought she had left the show, assuming she was not skilled enough to be the judge on Season 17 of the dance competition.

A fan took to Twitter to express his shock after learning that Matthew Morrison left the show instead of JoJo Siwa and tweeted on social media on Sunday, May 29, saying:

JoJo Siwa reacts to SYTYCD fan tweet

The Nebraska native JoJo Siwa, whose net worth is $20 million, reacted to the Tweet a few days later with her career highlights, making her qualified enough to judge season 17 of SYTYCD.

JoJo Siwa @itsjojosiwa 18 Years of Dance Knowledge



4 Major dance TV shows



I’ve hired over 1000 dancers



16 Dance music videos



If you don’t like me that’s okay… but if you think I don’t know about dance ya just sound silly 18 Years of Dance Knowledge 4 Major dance TV shows I’ve hired over 1000 dancers 16 Dance music videos If you don’t like me that’s okay… but if you think I don’t know about dance ya just sound silly

The multi-talented Siwa rose to fame after appearing on Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition and Dance Moms. However, her YouTube channel, Its JoJo Siwa, made her famous worldwide.

She has 12.2M subscribers as of writing on her channel, where she posts her music videos, fun challenges, and much more for her fans.

The official video of her song BOOMERANG has garnered 950M views. Her other music videos, DREAM, Hold the Drama, and Kid in a Candy Store, have fetched millions of views on her YouTube channel.

Vivid Seats named the singer and dancer the Breakout Artist of the Year in 2018. She was also included on Time's annual list of the 100 most influential people in 2020. Following her success, she handled her first major concert tour entitled DREAM. The Tour, in 2019. She even appeared as a mentor on Siwas Dance Pop Revolution.

In November 2021, Siwa made history when she partnered with female pro-Jenna Johnson on Dancing With the Stars season 30. She and her partner were placed second in the competition.

On April 4, 2022, the Blurt! actress was named one of the judges on SYTYCD, season 17, along with Matthew Morrison and Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

But after a few episodes, Broadway star Matthew Morrison departed from the show as he “did not follow competition production protocols” on the show.

All about Matthew Morrison's exit from SYTYCD

Glee star Matthew Morrison has left the show for not following “production protocols.” However, he will appear in a few episodes of SYTYCD as he was part of the audition rounds and selection process filmed before his departure.

In a statement shared by PEOPLE, Matthew Morrison said:

“Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show.”

Further adding:

"After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly. I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet.”

He will be seen on four pre-taped episodes of the show on Fox. Who will replace him on the judging panel is yet to be announced.

Viewers can watch episode 3 of SYTYCD on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on Fox.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far