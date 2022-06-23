"Best of the night": Fans laud Alexis and Keaton's performance in So You Think You Can Dance Episode 6

So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 returned for another foot-tapping episode on Wednesday night, and it was nothing short of entertaining. This week, the Top 12 contestants battled it out in pairs. They had to perform a routine based on the style of their female partners.

While everyone gave their best, fans were in awe of one particular pair's performance. It was none other than Alexis and Keaton.

So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 Episode 6: Alexis and Keaton steal the show

Titled Girls Night Out, Alexis and Keaton brought their grooviest moves to the stage with their steamy ballroom routine. The pair performed a very spicy Cha-Cha that left the audience wanting more. Keaton shared that the story of their performance was a cat and mouse game. He had to play the "dirty dude," which he claimed was completely the opposite of his personality.

Their choreographer shared that technically the dance was very challenging. He also added that the main element they could not perform without was their chemistry. The pair took center stage and danced their night away to I Like It Like That (Uproot Andy Remix) by Pete Rodriguez. They wanted their performance to be steamy, and that's exactly what they brought to the stage.

The So You Think You Can Dance duo aced the fast-paced routine and didn't miss a beat. For someone who hasn't danced a ballroom routine before, Keaton definitely matched up to Alexis's energy. After their performance, Keaton revealed that so far, he has had only two ballroom lessons in his life.

Wesley L. 🔜 SF Pride @realwesleywess Very likely Alexis is gonna move on to the Top 10 next week based on that ballroom performance alone! #SYTYCD Very likely Alexis is gonna move on to the Top 10 next week based on that ballroom performance alone! #SYTYCD

Judge JoJo shared that Alexis was, without a doubt, a great ballroom dancer. She added that, however, for a great ballroom number, Alexis needed a great ballroom partner and that Keaton delivered it. Jude tWitch told Alexis that she owned the performance.

The So You Think You Can Dance judge said:

"You commanded the stage like this was your moment right now. Keaton, I'm so proud of what you did. I also know what it is to learn ballroom within a week to have a ballroom dancer as your partner saving your life."

tWitch also added that if they moved on in the competition, that he wanted Keaton to explore the possibilities of a cat and mouse chase.

Leah Remini @LeahRemini



And the fact that Keaton has only had two ballroom lessons before learning this routine is incredible.



I’m so proud of them both!



on Alexis and Keaton were amazing!!And the fact that Keaton has only had two ballroom lessons before learning this routine is incredible.I’m so proud of them both! #SYTYCD on @FOXTV Alexis and Keaton were amazing!! And the fact that Keaton has only had two ballroom lessons before learning this routine is incredible. I’m so proud of them both!#SYTYCD on @FOXTV https://t.co/rxUwb2Tnht

Leah Remini shared that Keaton's performance was amazing and that he owned it. Leah added that she was proud of them. The So You Think You Can Dance judge remarked that Alexis's flip was crazy, and she was overall entertained with their performance.

Luckily, the judges weren't the only ones entertained by Alexis and Keaton's performance. Fans who watched the episode took to social media to laud the pair for their Cha-Cha routine.

Fans praise Alexis and Keaton's Cha-Cha routine in So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 Episode 6

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were impressed by the So You Think You Can Dance contestants' performance. Some also added that theirs was the best performance of the night.

Donnie Chavis @ifcked_ya_dad #SoYouThinkYouCanDance Alexis and Keaton ain’t playing. They gonna be in the finale and one of them gon won. #SYTYCD Alexis and Keaton ain’t playing. They gonna be in the finale and one of them gon won. #SYTYCD #SoYouThinkYouCanDance

J. Seaberry @JJSea Keaton brought the personality and strength and Alexis had the technicality and power #SYTYCD Keaton brought the personality and strength and Alexis had the technicality and power #SYTYCD

Melissa K Mann @MelissaKMann Watching So You Think You Can Dance. Keaton is giving Patrick Swayze vibes. #SYTYCD Watching So You Think You Can Dance. Keaton is giving Patrick Swayze vibes. #SYTYCD

DWTS Report @dwtsreport Loved that Cha Cha! @DKaragach and @pashapashkov86 did an amazing routine that they knew gave Keaton a challenge, but they were also great at analyzing what strengths he had and included those. Alexis was amazing as always. Great Routine. #SYTYCD Loved that Cha Cha! @DKaragach and @pashapashkov86 did an amazing routine that they knew gave Keaton a challenge, but they were also great at analyzing what strengths he had and included those. Alexis was amazing as always. Great Routine. #SYTYCD

OnDaROX @OnDaROX1 The girl cannot carry you. He is supposed to lead. #leahremini #SYTYCD THANK YOU, Leah! Keaton was phenomenal!!! The girl cannot carry you. He is supposed to lead. #leahremini #SYTYCD THANK YOU, Leah! Keaton was phenomenal!!!

Fray @fRaisin #soyouthinkyoucandance A good effort from Keaton, but he was a little too heavy on his feet. Some nice hip action and not bad for 2 lessons! Alexis was KILLING IT. #SYTYCD A good effort from Keaton, but he was a little too heavy on his feet. Some nice hip action and not bad for 2 lessons! Alexis was KILLING IT. #SYTYCD #soyouthinkyoucandance

Alexis and Keaton were saved from elimination and advanced to the Top 10 in So You Think You Can Dance. Sadly, it was the end of the journey for Virginia and James, who performed a contemporary routine. They were in the bottom four, and the judges decided to eliminate the duo and save Jordan and Waverly.

So You Think You Can Dance airs every Wednesday night at 9 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

