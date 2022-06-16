"So disappointing": Fans appalled with the new voting system in 'So You Think You Can Dance' Episode 5

So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 returned for another foot-tapping episode on Wednesday night. This season, viewers have seen the series undergo a lot of changes that they haven't been happy with. From the new judges to rushing the choreography round, fans have criticized the series. But, now they've found another reason to be appalled.
Episode 5 of So You Think You Can Dance showcased the series celebrating its 300th episode. If the introduction of Leah Remini as the new judge wasn't enough to upset fans, Cat Deeley also revealed that this season for the first time, viewers at home will not be able to vote for their favorite contestant.
The host shared that the audience will be the ones making the decision of who will stay and who will go. The elimination will be based on the studio audience votes and the judges' criques. For viewers who've been long-time fans of the show, this was disappointing news.
Fans who watched the episode took to social media to share that they were shocked and disappointed with the new format.
Fans upset that they can't vote in So You Think You Can Dance, Episode 5
Taking to Twitter, fans shared that this was disappointing news. Some also shared that they were hurt and appalled by the series' new decision.
More details on what happened this week
This week, the series unveiled the top 12 contestants who advanced from last week's choreography round. The top 24 contestants learned of their fate on the show in pairs. The dancers who advanced then went on to perform a choreographed routine this week.
The 12 contestants who advanced were, James “Lord Finn” Thomas, Virginia Crouse, Waverly Fredericks, Jordan Betscher, Essence Wilmington, Anna Miller, Beau Harmon, Thiago Pacheco, Carter Williams, Keaton Kermode, Alexis Warr and Raylyn Johnson.
After the top 12 contestants performed their routine for the judges and received their critiques, it was time for the studio audience to cast their vote. The four contestants who were in the bottom four were, Thiago, Essence, Carter and Virginia.
But viewers were in for another surprise when it came to elimination. tWitch shared that since it was the series' 300th episode, there would be no elimination and all the contestants would move on to the next round.
Apart from that, the series also introduced famed actress Leah Remini as the new judge who replaced Matthew Morrison on the show. Leah joined Jojo Siwa and tWitch, as a judge for the rest of the season. While some fans were happy with the decision, most weren't.
Fans shared their opinion, claiming that she had no prior experience as a dancer and was not qualified. Some were also upset that the series didn't call any other professional dancer, choreographer, or even a previous season judge.
The reality TV dance competition series ended this week's episode with a group number by the Top 12 contestants. They performed to Bussin by Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby. The routine was choreographed by Luther Brown.
Next week when the series returns, the top 12 contestants will compete in pairs and in the style of their female partner. The audience and judges will get to vote for their favorite male and female dancer. The two dancers with the least votes will be eliminated.
So You Think You Can Dance airs every Wednesday night at 9:00 pm ET. Readers can check local listings for more information.