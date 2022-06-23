"He should have stayed": Fans slam judges for eliminating James in So You Think You Can Dance Episode 6

So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 returned for an all-new groovy episode on Wednesday night, but fans were left disappointed with the elimination results of this episode.

Titled Girls Night Out, the Top 12 contestants performed in pairs in their female partner's style. This week, two contestants with the least impressive performance were in danger of being eliminated. Sadly, it was James and Virginia who were sent home.

Though they loved Virginia's performance, the judges shared that James didn't connect with the routine and attacked it like he would if it was his style.

Sadly, their performance didn't please the studio audience either, as James and Virginia were in the bottom four alongside Jordan and Waverly. It was up to the So You Think You Can Dance judges to deliberate and decide who they were sent home. Ultimately, they decided to send James and Virginia home.

Fans who watched the episode were upset with the decision. They took to social media to claim that James deserved a second chance.

Fans criticize judges for eliminating James in So You Think You Can Dance Episode 6, Season 17

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that James didn't deserve to go home and that the judges made the wrong decision in eliminating him.

Episode 6 of So You Think You Can Dance showcased the dancers giving it their all on the stage, hoping to impress the judges and the studio audience. Virginia was paired with James, and since she was a contemporary dancer, the duo had to perform a routine based on the dance style.

The most significant part of their routine this week was trust and vulnerability. During their performance, Virginia brought out her vulnerability in the performance, and the two trusted each other throughout their routine. Their moves were on-point, Virginia's especially, and the lifts were equally good. But, ultimately, the judges decided that James' performance was not up to the mark. But the problem the judges found with their routine was their connection.

More details on James and Virginia's performance in So You Think You Can Dance Season 17, Episode 6

The biggest part of the duo's routine this week was trust. Virginia shared that she had to put an emotional aspect to the routine, and it was challenging for her. She added that she had trusted so much before and had lost everything. During her confessional, Virginia shared,

"At 15-years-old, I was taken advantage of by a dance teacher. With this piece, it's very hard, because I have to relive those experiences."

James shared that this piece was hard for him as well because he was a closed-off person. The So You Think You Can Dance contestant added that he had to overcome being homeless and didn't even graduate high school. Since he always had his back against the wall, the dancer shared that he could pull off this routine.

They performed to Eight by Sleeping At Last. The audience and judges were able to notice Virginia's vulnerability in her performance. It was a very strong contemporary performance. Host Cat Deeley called their performance triumphant. tWitch shared that the trust they had in each other was wonderful.

Continuing she said:

"Virginia you're a survivor. We do have to find purpose in our pain right? And I wanted to see that a little big Virginia. I wanted to see you fighting the pain, you no longer being a victim, and I just wanted to see a little bit more of that."

JoJo shared that she honestly only found herself watching Virginia like it was a solo. The So You Think You Can Dance judge added that she felt like James didn't connect with the story. She felt like he was in it just 50% and didn't really connect to it.

So You Think You Can Dance airs every Wednesday night at 9.00 pm ET, only on Fox. Readers can check local listings for more information.

