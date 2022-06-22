What time will So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 Episode 6 air? FOX’s show to explore season’s first elimination

The upcoming episode of So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD) Season 17 is set to air this week, featuring 12 impressive contestants.

The contestants had to undergo auditions and a choreography round to earn a spot in the top 12. Auditions were held in the first three episodes, which led to the selection of around 42 dancers. The last two episodes saw the selected performers being evaluated, narrowing the group to just 12 contestants.

Episode 6 of So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 will air on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET on FOX. The episode will later be available on the network’s website as well. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for live streaming services such as Fubo TV, Sling, Philo, YouTube TV, XFINITY, DISH, Spectrum, Hulu + Live, and DirecTV Stream. Viewers can also watch the show on demand on FOX Now, Hulu and Tubi.

More about the top 12 contestants who will perform in So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 Episode 6

The upcoming episode will see the contestants showcase their dance skills to achieve a spot in next week’s episode. Two participants will be eliminated based on their performance.

The first elimination round of So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 Episode 6 will require the 12 contestants to perform in pairs. We will see the following pairs in action:

1) James “Lord Finn” Thomas and Virginia Crouse

2) Waverly Fredericks and Jordan Betscher

3) Essence Wilmington and Thiago Pacheco

4) Anna Miller and Beau Harmon

5) Carter Williams and Ralyn Johnson

6) Keaton Kermode and Alexis Warr

As per the format, the judges’ panel and audience will vote for their favorite male and female dancers. The two dancers at the bottom will then be eliminated from the season.

Titled Girls Night Out, the upcoming episode will be exciting for sure, as revealed by the synopsis:

"The top 12 contestants head into the studio rounds; dancers compete in pairs and in the style of the female partner; the audience and expert judges vote on their favorite male dancer and favorite female dancer; the bottom two dancers go home."

Who are the SYTYCD judges?

The latest season of So You Think You Can Dance consists of a new judges’ panel. Earlier, Mary Murphy and show’s co-creator Nigel Lythgoe were regulars on the panel, but Season 17 saw JoJo Siwa, Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Matthew Morrison join the series.

While the Glee alum Morrison judged the show for the first four episodes, he had to quit the series as he didn’t obey some “production protocols.” FOX didn’t reveal any particular reason but speculations were rife that he was fired because of allegedly sending “flirty” messages to a dancer. Later, Morrison posted a video on Instagram to shut down the rumors. The Broadway actor was replaced by actress Leah Remini who joined the panel in the previous episode, which was also the show’s 300th episode.

Addressing the news of her joining SYTYCD, she said:

“I am thrilled to join So You Think You Can Dance on its milestone 300th episode. I look forward to guiding these incredibly talented artists through this competition as a fan of the show and a great admirer of dancers. I can’t wait to see the artistry that the contestants bring to the stage!”

The upcoming episode will see Remini, alongside JoJo Siwa and Stephen “tWitch” Boss, on the judges’ panel. Season 17, hosted by Cat Deeley, airs a new episode every Wednesday on FOX at 9.00 PM ET.

