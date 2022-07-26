"Exposed": JoJo Siwa claims Full House star Candace Cameron Bure is the 'rudest celebrity' she has met in TikTok video 

Dance Moms alumni JoJo Siwa recently claimed that Full House star Candace Cameron Bure is the "rudest celebrity" she has met. The revelation came from a TikTok video uploaded by the singer on Sunday, July 24. She captioned her video with:

"Pool day = exposed hahahha"

The TikTok video has been viewed over 17 million times since its upload and has garnered over 942k likes. The video is part of a TikTok trend where users reveal their experiences with various celebrities they have met.

JoJo Siwa did not provide any explanation for calling Candace Cameron Bure the "rudest celebrity"

JoJo Siwa flipped her phone to show Candace Cameron Bure image in her recent TikTok (Image via @itsjojosiwa/TikTok)

In the video, Siwa is seen wearing a periwinkle bikini top with her phone in her hand. She chose Stir Fry by Migos as her background music.

The video began with a text appearing in it that said:

"Rudest celebrity I've met"

The Boomerang singer flipped her phone's screen towards the camera for a fraction of a second before turning it away. While it is almost impossible to recognize the person at that speed, fans slowed down the video to spot 46-year-old Christmas Sister Swap actress Candace Cameron Bure on the screen.

JoJo Siwa did not explain the reason behind her choice. However, Page Six mentioned that the two celebrities had attended the Fuller House premiere in 2016. They even participated in the dance reality show Dancing With The Stars in different seasons.

Bure is yet to comment on the statement made by Siwa.

Other celebrities featured in JoJo Siwa's TikTok

Siwa continued the video by revealing that she had a "celebrity crush" on Zendaya and that Miley Cyrus was the nicest celeb the Kid in a Candy Store singer had met. The dancer has time and again shared her affection for the Malibu singer.

Later in the video, JoJo Siwa claimed Elton John is the "coolest celebrity" she has met while flipping the screen to show Spongebob Squarepants as a celebrity that did her "dirty." The singer might be referring to Nickelodeon with the cartoon character.

The creator revealed that she was not invited to the 2022 Kids' Choice Awards.

She posted a 14-second video explaining to her anxious fans:

"A lot of you have been asking me, why I'm not at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards tonight, and the answer is very simple. I wasn't invited. I'm not sure why, but I just didn't get an invite."

She later added that one of her songs, One Chance, was used in the event despite her not being invited. She joked about the incident by saying:

"They used one of my songs, 'One Chance,' but I still didn't get an invite. My song made the cut, but not me."

The child star had slammed the network last year in September 2021 for not letting her perform any of the songs from her movie J Team on her tour. Siwa shared her frustration in a now-deleted Tweet, saying:

These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair??? Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it’s not.”

J Train contains six original songs co-written by Siwa. The movie was produced by Paramount+, which shares the same media house as Nickelodeon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far