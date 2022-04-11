"Still didn't get an invite": JoJo Siwa reveals Kids' Choice Awards used her song during ceremony after not inviting her 

JoJo Siwa has worked with Nickelodeon extensively in the last few years, and participated in various events hosted by the channel. The artist even signed a talent deal with the station in 2017 and collaborated with them for D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, her live concert tour, scheduled for 2019. The project was supposed to last for only one year, but the pandemic caused multiple delays as a result of which the event finally came to a close in 2022.

Siwa has attended multiple Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in the past, which is why fans were confused by her absence from the event this year. The Dancing With The Stars contestant took to social media to explain why she didn't attend the award show.

Her video has caused a stir on the internet, with people tagging and criticizing Nickelodeon.

JoJo Siwa revealed that she wasn't invited to the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2022

Siwa uploaded a short video to her Instagram after fans enquired about her absence from the show this year. She explained that she wasn't invited and didn't know the reason behind the exclusion. In the 14-second video which has currently been played over 2 million times, Siwa says:

"A lot of you have been asking me, why I'm not at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards tonight, and the answer is very simple. I wasn't invited. I'm not sure why, but I just didn't get an invite."

Sometime after posting the video, she uploaded an Instagram story revealing that the channel used her song despite not inviting her to the event.

"I posted about the Kids' Choice Awards a little while ago, and somebody tagged in something (laughs). They used one of my songs, 'One Chance,' but I still didn't get an invite. My song made the cut, but not me."

It should be noted that the star was also nominated for the "Favorite Social Music Star" category, which she lost to Dixie D'Amelio.

Social media users supported the artist and criticized Nikleodeon for the incident

Social media stars like Colleen Ballinger and Olivia Jade, as well as Siwa's fans, wrote supportive messages in the comment section of her video.

Twitter users have their own theories about the incident. Many believe that the network neglected Siwa because she came out as a pansexual in January 2021. She also cut off her iconic ponytail recently.

Kim Chi @KimChi_Chic I can’t believe Nickelodeon didn’t invite Jojo Siwa to the kids awards because she got a hair cut :( I can’t believe Nickelodeon didn’t invite Jojo Siwa to the kids awards because she got a hair cut :(

Rachel Loves Salt Potatoes @Ray_Ray_Bod So Nickelodeon can work with and invite Dan “I like little girls and their feet” Schneider to things for decades, but dump JoJo Siwa the instant she comes out of the closet and lives her truth? Absolutely unacceptable. So Nickelodeon can work with and invite Dan “I like little girls and their feet” Schneider to things for decades, but dump JoJo Siwa the instant she comes out of the closet and lives her truth? Absolutely unacceptable.

offbeat kiki 👾 @offbeatkiki jojo siwa not getting an invite to the KCAs was blatant homophobia and it's disgusting jojo siwa not getting an invite to the KCAs was blatant homophobia and it's disgusting

matt @mattxiv jojo siwa not getting invited to the nickelodeon kids choice awards — after being the face of that network for years — right after coming out and cutting her hair makes my homophobia siren ring jojo siwa not getting invited to the nickelodeon kids choice awards — after being the face of that network for years — right after coming out and cutting her hair makes my homophobia siren ring

Bri @bby_briiiiiii The only year that @itsjojosiwa didn’t get invited to the kids choice awards is when she comes out and cuts her hair?????? Sus @Nickelodeon The only year that @itsjojosiwa didn’t get invited to the kids choice awards is when she comes out and cuts her hair?????? Sus @Nickelodeon

katelyn 🤍 @katelyn__noel Something about Nickelodeon not inviting Jojo Siwa to the Kids Choice Awards this year after she’s came out and cut her hair short, really rubs me the wrong way Something about Nickelodeon not inviting Jojo Siwa to the Kids Choice Awards this year after she’s came out and cut her hair short, really rubs me the wrong way

Taylor @okayyytaylor Imagine not inviting Jojo Siwa to the kids choice awards despite how iconic she is for a generation?? Smells homophobic to me idk Nickelodeon Imagine not inviting Jojo Siwa to the kids choice awards despite how iconic she is for a generation?? Smells homophobic to me idk Nickelodeon

avery 🦋 @afterglowgrande nickelodeon used jojo siwa as their entire brand for years and declined to even invite her to the kid’s choice awards this year? smells like homophobia to me nickelodeon used jojo siwa as their entire brand for years and declined to even invite her to the kid’s choice awards this year? smells like homophobia to me

JoJo Siwa also had an altercation with the network last year in September, when they did not let her perform any of her original songs from her musical, The J Team. The movie was produced by Paramount+, which shares the same media house as Nickelodeon.

The channel is yet to comment about Siwa's absence from the event.

