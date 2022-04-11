"Still didn't get an invite": JoJo Siwa reveals Kids' Choice Awards used her song during ceremony after not inviting her 

JoJo Siwa has worked with Nickelodeon extensively in the last few years, and participated in various events hosted by the channel. The artist even signed a talent deal with the station in 2017 and collaborated with them for D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, her live concert tour, scheduled for 2019. The project was supposed to last for only one year, but the pandemic caused multiple delays as a result of which the event finally came to a close in 2022.
Siwa has attended multiple Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in the past, which is why fans were confused by her absence from the event this year. The Dancing With The Stars contestant took to social media to explain why she didn't attend the award show.
Her video has caused a stir on the internet, with people tagging and criticizing Nickelodeon.
JoJo Siwa revealed that she wasn't invited to the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2022
Siwa uploaded a short video to her Instagram after fans enquired about her absence from the show this year. She explained that she wasn't invited and didn't know the reason behind the exclusion. In the 14-second video which has currently been played over 2 million times, Siwa says:
"A lot of you have been asking me, why I'm not at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards tonight, and the answer is very simple. I wasn't invited. I'm not sure why, but I just didn't get an invite."
Sometime after posting the video, she uploaded an Instagram story revealing that the channel used her song despite not inviting her to the event.
"I posted about the Kids' Choice Awards a little while ago, and somebody tagged in something (laughs). They used one of my songs, 'One Chance,' but I still didn't get an invite. My song made the cut, but not me."
It should be noted that the star was also nominated for the "Favorite Social Music Star" category, which she lost to Dixie D'Amelio.
Social media users supported the artist and criticized Nikleodeon for the incident
Social media stars like Colleen Ballinger and Olivia Jade, as well as Siwa's fans, wrote supportive messages in the comment section of her video.
Twitter users have their own theories about the incident. Many believe that the network neglected Siwa because she came out as a pansexual in January 2021. She also cut off her iconic ponytail recently.
JoJo Siwa also had an altercation with the network last year in September, when they did not let her perform any of her original songs from her musical, The J Team. The movie was produced by Paramount+, which shares the same media house as Nickelodeon.
The channel is yet to comment about Siwa's absence from the event.