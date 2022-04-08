What time will Kids' Choice Awards 2022 air on Nickelodeon? Streaming details, presenters and more explored

The 35th Annual Kids' Choice Awards is almost here, and fans are eagerly waiting. Nickelodeon recently announced that the 2022 ceremony will include viral TikTok artists, prominent Oscar recipients, and Grammy- nominated musicians to add that extra flair.

Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., TeenNick, and Nicktoons will broadcast the Annual Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, April 9 at 7:30pm ET. You can also stream the event online with the help of Nickelodeon's app and website.

This year's hosts are iCarly star, Miranda Cosgrove, and Rob Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl winner and a prominent NFL champion. The 2022 Kids' Choice Awards will be held at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Aside from seeing fan-favorite hosts, award nominees, and popular teen stars from the industry, viewers are also excited to watch renowned artists like Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow perform on-stage.

Hosts, presenters, and performers at the 2022 Kids' Choice Awards

Hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and NFL player Rob Gronkowski, the live show will be an absolute blast as stars strive to make it a night to remember. Cosgrove said in a recent statement:

"The Kids' Choice Awards is such a unique show with tons of energy, superstars and of course, lots of slime. Nickelodeon has always been my family, and to co-host this iconic show alongside Gronk will be a blast!"

She added,

"I've always been a kid at heart, so co-hosting the slimiest award show of the year will be an extraordinary time for me. I'm looking forward to bringing the fun that I have on and off the field to kids at home!"

Fans can expect Cobra Kai stars Peyton List and Ralph Macchio, professional wrestler Xavier Woods, YouTube mogul Unspeakable, TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, and Work It star Jordan Fisher to be present at the event.

You can also look out for the lovely Kevin Hart, Hollywood sensation Samuel L. Jackson, German-American model Heidi Klum, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews and his son Isiah Crews, Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, pop-singer Charlie Puth, and Now You See Me star Isla Fisher.

The event will honor accomplishments in the fields of film, music, sports, and television.

It was recently revealed that acclaimed rappers Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow will be performing during the event. While Cudi is expected to perform a medley of his tracks Stars in the Sky and Pursuit of Happiness from the upcoming blockbuster Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Harlow's performance tracklist is yet to be revealed.

Major nominations for the 35th Annual Kids' Choice Awards

About a month ago, the full list of nominees was announced. Adele, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, and The Weeknd are among the most prominent singers nominated this year.

The film and television categories feature notable nominees like Elizabeth Olsen, Spider-Man stars Zendaya and Tom Holland, Angelina Jolie, and MCU's Scarlett Johansson.

Tune into Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, and the Nick Jr. channel to watch the 2022 Kids' Choice Awards simultaneously this Saturday, April 9 at 7:30pm ET.

