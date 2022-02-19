"Better shooter than Curry", "Walmart Joe Harris" - NBA world reacts to Jack Harlow balling out at the 2022 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

The 2022 NBA All-Star weekend kicked off with rapper Jack Harlow playing out of his mind during the Celebrity All-Star game. Harlow displayed his shooting range in some style, leaving Twitter buzzing during the contest.

One of the tweets even referred to him as Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris, mentioning him as a "Walmart Joe Harris," following his epic pull-up jumper from beyond the ridge four-point line.

Jack Harlow looking like Walmart Joe Harris Jack Harlow looking like Walmart Joe Harris 😅https://t.co/AvZwCqfdpC

Harlow played for Dominique Wilkins' team, pairing up alongside NFL star Myles Garrett, Mayor of Cleveland Justin Bibb, and fellow rapper Anuel AA among others.

Harlow and Garrett played well, producing some great highlight reels, but their opponents, Team Walton, coached by Luke Walton, went on to win the tie 65-61.

Jack Harlow, Myles Garrett shine during 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

2022 All-Star - Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Jack Harlow was one of the most surprising packages of the 2022 All-Star Celebrity Game. Twitter referred to him as a professional player for the way he played during the contest.

His partnership with NFL star Myles Garrett was also one of the talking points as the duo led the charge for Team 'Nique.

Here's how Twitter reacted to their performances:

Jack Harlow from DEEP



( @NBA ) My homeboy Tyler, he play in South Beach He told me this Summer he gon’ fix my jumperJack Harlow from DEEP My homeboy Tyler, he play in South Beach He told me this Summer he gon’ fix my jumper 🎶 Jack Harlow from DEEP 👀@raf_tyler @jackharlow (🎥 @NBA )https://t.co/K0pToI9Oxq

Harlow and Garrett's partnership even received a Kobe-Shaq comparison by the end of the game.

Harlow made some great reads and even dished a full-court dime to Garrett as the latter recorded an incredible dunk.

Myles Garrett hammer



on ESPN Jack Harlow outletMyles Garrett hammer #RufflesCelebGame on ESPN Jack Harlow outlet 👀Myles Garrett hammer 🔨#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN https://t.co/robOvZ5oFr

on ESPN Forget passing like Stockton... @jackharlow is shooting like him too #RufflesCelebGame on ESPN Forget passing like Stockton... @jackharlow is shooting like him too 🎯#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN https://t.co/viC8FSH3CC

Harlow also had one of the best entrances of the night. He looked extremely confident from the get-go, which may have helped him play such great basketball during the 2022 All-Star Celebrity Game.

Despite their best efforts, Harlow and Garrett did not win the MVP award though, which went to Team Walton's Alex Toussaint.

Edited by Diptanil Roy