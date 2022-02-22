Dixie D’Amelio to open for Big Time Rush 2022 tour: how to buy tickets, dates, prices and everything you need to know 

TikToker and singer Dixie D’Amelio will be opening for the band Big Time Rush during the first half of their Forever Tour.

Big Time Rush made a comeback in 2021 with a new single and several reunion performances after being on hiatus since 2014. The band worked together on a Nickelodeon TV series from 2009 to 2014.

The group recently announced a tour on their social media in the form of a 90s style infomercial for a company called "Big Time Relationship Services."

The video ended with information about the "Big Time Rush Forever Tour" and also said that D’Amelio will be a "special guest" who will be opening for the first half.

The tour will begin on June 23 in Washington DC and will conclude on August 20 with its final show in Concord, California. There are currently 41 shows scheduled throughout the US.

Dixie D’Amelio will be opening for the first half of the show, beginning June 23 in Washington DC. Her final show will be on July 24 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tickets for the tour will be available on www.bigtimerushofficial.com/forevertour from Friday, February 25. The ticket prices have not yet been revealed, but fans can sign up for pre-sale tickets with a membership fee of $70.

Fans can also buy VIP packages that have three prices with varying benefits. The different levels of the VIP package are listed below:

Five Star Upgrade Package - $249 + ticket fee: The package includes a pre-show meet and greet, and group photo with the band. It also includes early access to the merch store and BTR pop-up photo experience. Five Star Plus Upgrade Package - $299 + ticket fee: The package includes everything from the "Five Star Upgrade Package" but additionally provides a chance for a single photo with the band. Superstar status upgrade package - $799 + ticket fee: The package includes everything from the "Five Star Plus Upgrade Package" with some additional perks. Fans get access to a pre-show huddle with BTR members and the chance to view the first 3 songs of the show from the side stage in a VIP only area.

A look into Dixie D’Amelio's music career

D’Amelio started her singing career in July 2020 with the song "Be Happy," which became an instant hit on YouTube. The song has been viewed over 100 million times on the video streaming platform.

She later worked with Blackbear and Lil Mosey to release a remix of the song. D’Amelio also collaborated with former One Direction member Liam Payne for her song "Naughty List."

The TikToker has worked with artists like Wiz Khalifa and Demi Lovato for the tracks “One Whole Day” and "Roommates." Her latest release, "Psycho," featured the American rapper Rubi Rose.

According to rumors, Dixie D’Amelio has been working on new music and fans might get a glimpse of it in the 2022 tour.

