When did Big Time Rush end? Fans rejoice as band teases reunion

On Monday, July 12, the Big Time Rush Twitter account changed its profile picture to red, followed by the band members doing the same on Instagram.

Fans of the group are speculating that this could mean a potential reunion, where the band could release new covers, singles, or perhaps a new album.

Here’s how fans are reacting to potential return of Big Time Rush

Big Time Rush Twitter. (Image via: Twitter/bigtimerush)

Several fans changed their profile pictures to the same shade of red used by the band members. The speculation of their potential reunion also spawned a few memes from fans rejoicing this event.

The fanbase, also known as "rushers," expressed its reaction with over 70 million tweets (since July 12th, afternoon).

BIG TIME RUSH IS OFFICIALLY BACK HOW IS EVERYONE FEELING pic.twitter.com/nziwZ2PlUC — big time media (@btronmedia) July 13, 2021

OMG IT‘S HAPPENING 😭😍🎉



Big Time Rush REUNION!!!!!!



🔴🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/bfXcjg8vJs — Celina (@zelina_d) July 13, 2021

Big Time Rush is now trending worldwide.

Just for a red profile picture. — Big Time Rushers (@BTRStuff) July 12, 2021

BIG TIME RUSH COMEBACK OMYGOOOOOD 😫✊🏻



unfollow me now this is gonna be the only thing i will tweet about for the next week i've wanted this for years what the fuuuuuuck pic.twitter.com/PUDqbvmKo9 — jewel 👑 (@summersnoqueen) July 13, 2021

big time rush stans finally get to see this live pic.twitter.com/lUBa34NvLW — kate 🎸 BTR IS BACK??? (@btrfilms) July 13, 2021

IF BIG TIME RUSH IS HAVING A COMEBACK TOUR WE BETTER CELEBRATE AND GET TICKETS I WILL SELL MY SOUL FOR THOSE TICKETS pic.twitter.com/7tv80NOvvo — ✨Sammi✨ (@sammiwantsfood) July 13, 2021

Big Time Rush coming back 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/nwZt7lkwKS — cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) July 12, 2021

big time rush twitter right now pic.twitter.com/oVvmHLeB8x — lexi ✿ BTR IS BACK ❤️‍🩹 (@returnofpadme) July 13, 2021

However, it has not been confirmed whether the band will potentially return or whether the Nickolodeon show will return.

Who are Big Time Rush?

Big Time Rush, the American pop music boy band, was formed in 2009. Also known as 'BTR,' it had four members: Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Logan Henderson, and Carlos PenaVega.

The group received fame when they starred in a Nickelodeon series that fictionalized the formation of a band, also named "Big Time Rush." The series ran from November 2009 to May 2013, with 74 episodes spanning over four seasons.

BTR continued to tour until March 2014 before eventually announcing its disbandment. However, six years later, the band virtually came together to perform for fans.

In June 2020, the group performed an acoustic cover of their song, "Worldwide." Carlos PenaVega also posted a video of the reunion on YouTube.

Big Time Rush members at a Nickelodeon event (Image via Don Arnold/Getty Images)

Carlos PenaVega has been the most active of the quartet since the band's discontinuation. He has been steadily growing his television career by appearing in shows like "Life Sentence" as Diego (main role).

Carlos further voiced "Bobby" in a 2019 Nickelodeon animated series called "The Casagrandes."

Meanwhile, Kendall Schmidt moved onto his previous musical group, "Heffron Drive," with Dustin Belt. The group has been on hiatus since 2018.

James Maslow performed original songs like "Clarity" and "Delirious Love" on his YouTube.

At the same time, Logan Henderson dropped his EP "Echoes of Departure and the Endless Street of Dreams" in 2018. The 31-year old artist also released another single named "End of the World" in 2019.

