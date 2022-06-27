''So hyped for this'': Fans go berserk after seeing Zendaya in a tennis outfit on the set of Challengers

Actress Zendaya is all set to star in the new romantic drama by Luca Guadagnino, titled Challengers. The film revolves around the life of a professional tennis coach, played by Zendaya, whose husband faces her ex-lover in a Challenger game. The actress was recently seen wearing a tennis outfit in a video that was filmed on the set of the film. Fans reacted to the video on social media, and many are hyped to see the film.

tia witcher extraordinaire @cursedhive zendaya filming challengers im so hyped for this zendaya filming challengers im so hyped for this https://t.co/lRbQs1ANiq

Fans praise Zendaya's stunning looks in a tennis outfit on the set of Challengers

Several fans took to Twitter to praise the actress after a video recorded on the set of Challengers showcased her tennis outfit. Many expressed enthusiasm about the film and Zendaya's role in it. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

archive zendaya @archivedaya zendaya in a tennis outfit THAT’S IT zendaya in a tennis outfit THAT’S IT https://t.co/YY1tsbHMrR

bethany @fiImgal living for these crumbs of zendaya on the set of challengers living for these crumbs of zendaya on the set of challengers https://t.co/xiKhw1hLWF

Zendaya Updates @Zendaya_Updated A short video of Zendaya on set of “Challengers”, playing tennis. A short video of Zendaya on set of “Challengers”, playing tennis. https://t.co/xk0XTbM8c9

imaan @dayapeters tennis zendaya incoming tennis zendaya incoming https://t.co/G4IhKnZwVt

khalia. | margot is barbie @VERONASFILMS zendaya playing tennis. she looks cute in her tennis outfit. zendaya playing tennis. she looks cute in her tennis outfit. https://t.co/7cuqPq5jVy

emilie ♡ @tomhollandsdaya ZENDAYA IN HER TENNIS OUTFIT AS TASHI!!! I’M NOT JOKING THIS TIME ZENDAYA IN HER TENNIS OUTFIT AS TASHI!!! I’M NOT JOKING THIS TIME https://t.co/AZ8oAQtmFI

Joey 🤍 ST4 VOL.2 @Mileysangelss_ ZENDAYA IN A TENNIS OUTFIT THIS IS NOT A DRILL ZENDAYA IN A TENNIS OUTFIT THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🎾 https://t.co/A0hwo6F3o0

Fans are clearly hyped to see the film and have been praising the actress' stunning looks in the tennis outfit. The movie has been garnering attention on social media for quite some time now, and with the new video, anticipation has grown to an all-time high.

More about the movie Challengers

Challengers News @challengersnews The movie "Challengers" directed by Luca Guadagnino has now officially wrapped today ! The movie "Challengers" directed by Luca Guadagnino has now officially wrapped today ! https://t.co/6IK5wk4CzK

Challengers tells the story of a former iconic tennis player who now coaches her husband. Under her mentorship, her husband achieves massive success, but things become complicated when he has to face his wife's former lover in a Challenger event.

The film stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist in pivotal roles, apart from Zendaya. The project was officially announced in February 2022, and filming began last month. Zendaya also serves as one of the producers of the film. Challengers is expected to release on August 11, 2023.

Luca Guadagnino has previously directed the acclaimed romantic drama, Call Me By Your Name, for which he received several awards and accolades. He's also known for films like Suspiria (2018 version), I Am Love, and many more.

Zendaya's recent work

Zendaya has appeared in a number of films and shows over the years, including Shake It Up, K.C. Undercover, and many more. She received widespread critical acclaim for her performance in HBO's Euphoria, for which she won an Emmy. She has also been a part of several popular films like Spider-Man: Homecoming, Malcolm & Marie, Dune, and The Greatest Showman.

Apart from films and television, she has also had a highly successful career in music, with hit singles like Watch Me, Replay, Swag It Out, and many more. Recently, she was included on Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people of 2022. She also won the Best Actress award at the 2022 BET Awards for her acclaimed performances in Euphoria and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Having already played several challenging roles in her short career, fans are excited to see how her performance pans out in Luca Guadagnino's highly anticipated film, Challengers.

