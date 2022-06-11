What time will Time100: The World's Most Influential People air on ABC? Details explored

ABC will air a one-hour special event that celebrates various eminent personalities who are part of the TIME100 list on June 12, 2022. Titled TIME100: The World's Most Influential People, the show takes viewers inside the star-studded TIME100 Gala event. Read further ahead to know more about the release time of the show on ABC, its premise and other details pertaining to the show.

TIME100: The World's Most Influential People release time on ABC, what to expect and more details

TIME 100: The World's Most Influential People will premiere on ABC on June 12, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET. The show offers viewers an exclusive look inside the TIME100 Gala event and takes a look at some of the honorees included on the magazine's 2022 list of the 100 most influential people in the world. According to ABC press, the official summary is as follows:

''TIME and ABC team up once again to celebrate this year’s most influential people and, for the first time ever, bring viewers inside the exclusive TIME100 Gala with the special television event, “TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People.”

The description further reads,

''Actor Simu Liu hosts the TIME100 Gala and one-hour special, which features musical performances by Mary J. Blige and Miranda Lambert, and appearances by members of the iconic list of the most influential people in the world including Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Quinta Brunson and others.''

The high-profile event features some of the most prominent celebrities from around the world, including Amanda Seyfried, Zendaya, Andrew Garfield, Jeremy Strong, Bela Bajaria, Jazmine Sullivan, Taika Waititi, Quinta Brunson, Stéphane Bancel, Ana Cristina González Vélez, Michael R. Jackson among many more. Although TIME 100 has been a high-profile annual event for quite some time now, this will be the first time that they'll team up with ABC to televise the hour-long special event.

Noted Canadian actor Simu Liu, who's also a part of the list, will host the show. Liu has portrayed a wide range of roles in various films and television shows over the years, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Blood and Water, Kim's Convenience, and many more. The show is created by Time Studios, who are also producing it along with P&G.

About the TIME 100 list

Time magazine has been producing an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world since 1999. The magazine's writers from across the globe pick various prominent celebrities from different fields, with the final list curated by Time's editors. The list includes people who've influenced and changed the world in many different ways. Former US President Barack Obama and iconic talk show host Oprah Winfrey are some of the most influential personalities who've made it to the list five times or more.

Over the last few years, Time has expanded this into a high-profile annual event attended by some of the most eminent personalities from different professional spheres. The star-studded event is conducted every year in Manhattan, New York.

You can watch TIME100: The World's Most Influential People on ABC on June 12, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET.

