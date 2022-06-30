"We really communicated through music": Charlie Puth reveals his experience working with BTS' Jungkook

World-famous musicians Charlie Puth and BTS’ Jungkook recently created ripples on the internet with their hit single Left & Right, which was released on June 24, 2022.

As the duo’s catchy pop song saw soaring success and topped multiple international music charts, the two singers seemed to have fun while recording the track’s official music video.

With a strong bond created between the two, Charlie spilled the beans on what it’s like texting BTS' Jungkook and the experience that both of them shared while filming the music video.

Speaking to Ethan Cole in a recent interview, Charlie stated that there was a language barrier between them. However, they broke the ice via a mutual appreciation for each other and a connection through music. He said:

"We really communicated through music and body movement."

Charlie Puth speaks with Ethan Cole about BTS Jungkook's texting habits

Charlie Puth's collaboration track with BTS’ Jungkook, Left & Right, became an instant hit the minute it was dropped on online music streaming platforms. The addictive track reached the #1 spot in over 100 countries on iTunes and over 23.8 million Story streams.

With incredible achievements, Charlie Puth performed his hitmaker song at Atlanta’s 96.1 Summer Ball, where he spoke with radio personality Ethan Cole about his new collaboration.

As Ethan and Charlie were discussing the set list for the Atlanta concert, the collaboration track, Left & Right, naturally came up in the conversation. The American singer-songwriter went on to share that he and Jungkook shared a mutual understanding and appreciation of music, which made working together a lot easier.

Charlie shared a cute memory of when they were filming the song’s official music video. In the segment where the two singers were standing on a rotating platform, he stated that the platform appeared larger in the video than it was in reality:

"We kept tripping over each other so at one point for the last recording, we just laid on each other’s necks… It was a really sweet moment."

As everyone knows about the artists’ friendship, Ethan Cole asked if the two singers kept in touch with one another and discussed their success in recent days. Charlie Puth spilled the beans and gave some insights into his conversation with the golden maknae.

"He and I just text each other, ‘Yeah!!,’ and he’ll write back, ‘Wooow!!,’ and I’ll be writing back, ‘so good!!’… So we don’t really talk other than that."

Fans are already aware of BTS Jungkook’s lack of interest in texting as he believes in living in the moment. Previously, BTS members spoke about their communication preferences in-depth and stated that Jungkook barely responds to their texts, which certainly bothers them. However, they still love him and respect his choices.

Meanwhile, BTS’ Jungkook has become the 'Fastest Asian Soloist' to surpass 20 million streams on Spotify with Left & Right, which Japanese singer Joji previously held.

The K-pop idol has also broken his own record for the 'Biggest debut by an Asian soloist on Spotify Global’ with the collaboration track, surpassing his previous solo song, Stay Alive.

