What time will The Voice 2022 (Season 22) episode 1 air on NBC? Details explored

NBC is all set to bring back a brand new season of The Voice this month. Beginning September 19, 2022, the show will air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, with a new panel of coaches.

While Blake Shelton and John Legend will continue as judges, they will be joined by former coach Gwen Stefani and newcomer Camila Cabello. The reality TV show will feature a married couple (Blake and Gwen) competing as coaches for the first time.

The format of the singing competition series, as explained on IMDb, is as follows:

“Contestants are selected through public auditions and trained by a panel of four coaches who guide and critique their performances in an attempt to discover America's next great voice.”

More details about The Voice Season 22 Episode 1's release date and time

Season 22 of The Voice will premiere on Monday, September 19, 2022, on NBC at 8.00 PM ET and 7.00 PM CT. The network will air two episodes each week, which means Episode 2 will be released on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

The official synopsis of The Voice Season 22 Episode 1, titled Blind Auditions Season Premiere, reads:

“The talent is exceptional and the competition fierce as global superstar Camila Cabello claims her red chair alongside returning coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani as they vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon.”

Viewers can also catch the episodes on Peacock or on NBC’s website. Fans can also watch the show through various TV service providers such as Xfinity, Philo, Xtreme, Dish, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

All about The Voice 2022: Format, coaches, battle advisors and more

The Voice 2022 will also follow a similar format it has been following in previous seasons. Initially, a few blind auditions will be held in which contestants will prove their singing abilities to a panel of coaches who will be facing backwards. If the coaches like the singer's voice, they will turn around and press the "I Want You" button. If more than one coach presses the button, the contestant may have the option of selecting their own coaches.

After the audition rounds, the four coaches will have their teams formed and then the show will move forward to battles and knockout rounds. The winner takes home a $100,000 cash prize and a recording deal with Universal Music Group. In the previous season, Coach Kelly Clarkson’s team member Girl named Tom won the show.

Kelly left the reality TV show this season, as did Ariana Grande, who made her debut as the series' coach last year. They have been replaced by Blake’s wife Gwen and popstar Camila.

Season 22 has also divulged their battle advisors, which include Jimmie Allen for Team Blake, Jazmine Sullivan for Team Legend, Charlie Puth for Team Camila, and Sean Paul for Team Gwen.

The Voice usually airs in the spring, but Network executive Frances Berwick considered airing it this fall. Speaking about the same to Deadline, he said:

“We want to eventize this iconic series. We think The Voice will be on NBC for a very long time to come and we believe the best way to protect the brand, while also superserving fans is to produce one amazing cycle this year.”

As a result, Season 22 will premiere this fall on NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, September 19, 2022.

