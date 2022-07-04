Koreans criticize Maroon 5 for "rising sun flag" used in world tour poster design after Seoul concert announced

World-famous American pop rock band Maroon 5 recently announced its 2022 World Tour schedule and fans from around the world are eagerly waiting to see the six-member lineup. While some are celebrating and anticipating their arrival, many Korean netizens have found their world tour poster disrespectful.

On July 2, 2022, Maroon 5 took to its official Instagram account to share the concert poster for the Asian leg of their world tour. The band is slated to perform in Singapore, Korea, Japan, Thailand, and the Philippines.The official posters designed by the band's creative team have angered Korean netizens has they spotted the "Rising Sun Flag" design that is associated with Japan's wartime atrocities.

Koreans slam Maroon 5 for the inappropriate 2022 World Tour concert poster

Maroon 5 took to social media on April 25 to announce that the band will begin their World Tour 2022 in Vancouver, Canada, on August 1.

While the band has scheduled the South Korean leg of the tour for November 30, at the Gocheok Sky Dome, a famous arena for many K-pop idol concerts, the official poster of Maroon 5's tour has received heavy backlash.

Upon visiting the band's official website and other social media accounts, Koreans have pointed out the “Rising Sun Flag” design used in the world tour posters is disrespectful to their history. The creative design has created tension and disappointment among Korean fans of the band.

_Neurodivergent_ @sychodivergent @yoooooalice @maroon5 Yes, let’s use the rising sun flag for a flyer because I’d looks cool and IGNORE all the context behind it. 🤦‍♂️ @yoooooalice @maroon5 Yes, let’s use the rising sun flag for a flyer because I’d looks cool and IGNORE all the context behind it. 🤦‍♂️

I don't understand @maroon5 Why you use risingsun flag on concert poster? That warcriminal's flag and you will come to koreaI don't understand @maroon5 Why you use risingsun flag on concert poster? That warcriminal's flag and you will come to koreaI don't understand

우당탕텅 @_072_072 @maroon5 Rising sun flag should not be used! Means war criminal. It's same as Hakenkreuz. Please check and correct before World Tour. from your fan... @maroon5 Rising sun flag should not be used! Means war criminal. It's same as Hakenkreuz. Please check and correct before World Tour. from your fan...

Mark @porksterr @maroon5 . This can be seen as offensive and inappropriate. Please do your research and I hope you can learn from this - twitter.com/maroon5/status… Maroon 5 @maroon5 #M5WORLDTOUR2022



Tickets on sale Friday April 29 at 10AM local.

maroon5.com/tour We’re bringing our 2022 World Tour to Canada in August, with a few stops in North America that we missed last year! #M52022 Tickets on sale Friday April 29 at 10AM local. We’re bringing our 2022 World Tour to Canada in August, with a few stops in North America that we missed last year! #M52022 #M5WORLDTOUR2022 Tickets on sale Friday April 29 at 10AM local.maroon5.com/tour https://t.co/0WPrOEHcMG @adamlevine PLEASE DONT USE THE RISING FLAG SUN— You have many fans in South Korea. This can be seen as offensive and inappropriate. Please do your research and I hope you can learn from this - #maroon5 @maroon5 @adamlevine PLEASE DONT USE THE RISING FLAG SUN— You have many fans in South Korea 🇰🇷. This can be seen as offensive and inappropriate. Please do your research and I hope you can learn from this - #maroon5 twitter.com/maroon5/status…

sanremo1722-2732🌛🌕 @sanremo20kr @maroon5 Your tour poster have World war II criminal flag of Japan. @maroon5 Your tour poster have World war II criminal flag of Japan.

Check this out!!

youtube.com/watch?v=MXr9PX… @maroon5 Wow!! Are u using that disgusting flag for the worldtour image? I just found this and feel so awful!!!!Check this out!! @maroon5 Wow!! Are u using that disgusting flag for the worldtour image? I just found this and feel so awful!!!! Check this out!!youtube.com/watch?v=MXr9PX…

However, the American band has not released an official statement regarding the current situation. In the past, many Korean artists were also forced to apologize for using the design due to its controversial meaning.

Japan's "Rising Sun Flag" controvery explained

Koreans as well as other Asian countries are well aware of the history of Japan’s military impact and imperialism. They have long been comparing the Japanese “Rising Sun Flag” design to the Nazi swastika, as the Japanese imperial navy used the flag in the early 20th century when they colonized South Korea.

As many know, colonization isn’t necessarily for “the better”, it comes with a lot of discrimination and gruesome torture on natives residing in that particular area. According to Korea, China, and other Asian countries, the flag is a reminder of Japan’s wartime atrocities.

As Japan continues to use the rising sun flag even in the 21st century, South Korea and other Asian nations have been pushing for a full ban on the flag. According to Professor Alexis Dudden of the University of Connecticut, the flag:

"Is a part of a collective effort to cleanse the history of imperial Japan’s aggression during World War II."

Maroon 5 cancels 2022 World Tour

In the latest news, Maroon 5 has canceled nearly all of its 2022 World Tour concerts, leaving millions of fans confused.

The band’s official website currently only showcases two concert dates: July 9 in Quebec and August 25-27 in Orlando, Florida. The cancelation message via Ticketmaster states that fans will get a full refund for their concert tickets. More details are not known at this point.

