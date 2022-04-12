What is Kristallnacht? EPEX controversy explained as 'Anthem of Teen Spirit' lyrics sparks online backlash 

K-pop boy group EPEX recently dropped their third mini-album, Prelude of Anxiety Chapter 1. ‘21st Century Boys, along with the music video for the title track Anthem of Teen Spirit. Despite creating a unique concept and delivering a powerful message with bass-heavy beats, the group has been receiving backlash for the song’s lyrics and ensemble.
Many fans were disappointed as they found out that the boy group referred to "Crystal Night" in the lyrics of the title track. Fans are also alleging that the group was referring to "Kristallnacht" in their song and that many of the scenes in the music video gave glimpses of the horrors from one of history's most tragic events.
Trigger Warning: Sensitive content.
What was Kristallnacht? What happened in the tragic historical event?
Kristallnacht or the Night of Broken Glass, also referred to as Crystal Night, was an organized massacre of the Jews carried out by the Nazi Party’s Sturmabteilung paramilitary forces along with young civilians throughout Nazi Germany on November 9 and 10 in 1938.
Across the Third Reich, all Jewish synagogues, stores and homes were set on fire and broken. German authorities overlooked the activities and stood by as the events took place as they were instructed to only intervene if neighboring “Aryan” property were endangered. Over those dark days, adult male Jews were arrested and incarcerated in local jails and prisons.
Around 30,000 were deported to concentration camps and hundreds were killed. With this tragic historical event, it was clear that Germans and Austrians of Jewish descent had no future in their homeland.
EPEX under fire for referring to 'Crystal Night' in title track 'Anthem of Teen Spirit'
Ever since its inception, EPEX has been addressing issues like mental health, anxiety, and depression through their music. However, their agency, C9 Entertainment, and latest comeback single has received a negative response from fans for being insensitive. Referencing the Holocaust which led to the planned genocide of about 6 million Jewish people has been deemed insensitive by netizens.
The music video for the album’s title track Anthem of Teen Spirit previously excited fans as the teasers made it seem intriguing and full of action. Unfortunately, it caused quite a stir when it was released on April 11.
Fans noticed that the lyrics of the song mentions "Crystal Night," aka "Kristallnacht," an event in history where the Nazis mercilessly killed Jewish people in Germany in 1938.
The lyrics and phrases used were exactly what Kristallnacht was described as in Korea. Combined with guns and scenes of hostages, the music video has been tagged as sensitive.
Furthermore, fans have stated that the outfits worn by EPEX members resembled the military uniforms worn by Nazi soldiers. The badge of the Fendi logo resembled the Nazi symbol in this specific context.
Fans also reached out to one of the English lyricists who stated that the lyrics were rewritten and to further contact the group’s label, C9, regarding the issue.
Meanwhile, C9 Entertainment has remained silent on the issue and has yet to release an official statement regarding the controversy. Fans expect the agency to issue an apology and save EPEX from further backlash.