What is Kristallnacht? EPEX controversy explained as 'Anthem of Teen Spirit' lyrics sparks online backlash 

K-pop boy group EPEX recently dropped their third mini-album, Prelude of Anxiety Chapter 1. ‘21st Century Boys, along with the music video for the title track Anthem of Teen Spirit. Despite creating a unique concept and delivering a powerful message with bass-heavy beats, the group has been receiving backlash for the song’s lyrics and ensemble.

Many fans were disappointed as they found out that the boy group referred to "Crystal Night" in the lyrics of the title track. Fans are also alleging that the group was referring to "Kristallnacht" in their song and that many of the scenes in the music video gave glimpses of the horrors from one of history's most tragic events.

Trigger Warning: Sensitive content.

What was Kristallnacht? What happened in the tragic historical event?

Kristallnacht or the Night of Broken Glass, also referred to as Crystal Night, was an organized massacre of the Jews carried out by the Nazi Party’s Sturmabteilung paramilitary forces along with young civilians throughout Nazi Germany on November 9 and 10 in 1938.

Across the Third Reich, all Jewish synagogues, stores and homes were set on fire and broken. German authorities overlooked the activities and stood by as the events took place as they were instructed to only intervene if neighboring “Aryan” property were endangered. Over those dark days, adult male Jews were arrested and incarcerated in local jails and prisons.

Around 30,000 were deported to concentration camps and hundreds were killed. With this tragic historical event, it was clear that Germans and Austrians of Jewish descent had no future in their homeland.

EPEX under fire for referring to 'Crystal Night' in title track 'Anthem of Teen Spirit'

Ever since its inception, EPEX has been addressing issues like mental health, anxiety, and depression through their music. However, their agency, C9 Entertainment, and latest comeback single has received a negative response from fans for being insensitive. Referencing the Holocaust which led to the planned genocide of about 6 million Jewish people has been deemed insensitive by netizens.

The music video for the album’s title track Anthem of Teen Spirit previously excited fans as the teasers made it seem intriguing and full of action. Unfortunately, it caused quite a stir when it was released on April 11.

Fans noticed that the lyrics of the song mentions "Crystal Night," aka "Kristallnacht," an event in history where the Nazis mercilessly killed Jewish people in Germany in 1938.

The lyrics and phrases used were exactly what Kristallnacht was described as in Korea. Combined with guns and scenes of hostages, the music video has been tagged as sensitive.

💗CIX🌻Flower💗 @welt_mellis @haikieh I am from Germany and I was absolutely shocked, as i saw the MV and the lyrics. Big No! Poor boys, I hope the company will fix this, it's horrible... @haikieh I am from Germany and I was absolutely shocked, as i saw the MV and the lyrics. Big No! Poor boys, I hope the company will fix this, it's horrible... 😩

Furthermore, fans have stated that the outfits worn by EPEX members resembled the military uniforms worn by Nazi soldiers. The badge of the Fendi logo resembled the Nazi symbol in this specific context.

Fans also reached out to one of the English lyricists who stated that the lyrics were rewritten and to further contact the group’s label, C9, regarding the issue.

dana♡ is zenith @aminwangg i will never forgive c9 for doing this to epex, there are many shitty companies out there but c9 took it step further, they are the one to blame, they make decisions and made this song, how can they sabotage their own rookie group, didnt they learn from lockdown? i will never forgive c9 for doing this to epex, there are many shitty companies out there but c9 took it step further, they are the one to blame, they make decisions and made this song, how can they sabotage their own rookie group, didnt they learn from lockdown?

엘레나 ♥︎ @geographyquokka @haikieh I swear I was like No way they are mentioning that event but as I live close to Germany I ofc knew about that event so...I have no words for real those companies can't check facts like type in Google and first thing you see is photos from '38... @haikieh I swear I was like No way they are mentioning that event but as I live close to Germany I ofc knew about that event so...I have no words for real those companies can't check facts like type in Google and first thing you see is photos from '38...

Abby 😎 @haikieh Literally who thought that was a good idea?? @OfficialC9ent you’ve done enough to these boys, please think about context before releasing anything else Literally who thought that was a good idea?? @OfficialC9ent you’ve done enough to these boys, please think about context before releasing anything else

bright🔥🔥 @a_massivedeal dude I can't even defend epex anymore. first the fake disorder cringe that was lock down and now "crystal night is coming." fire the writers, the stylists, and issue an apology bc the boys are under serious fire dude I can't even defend epex anymore. first the fake disorder cringe that was lock down and now "crystal night is coming." fire the writers, the stylists, and issue an apology bc the boys are under serious fire

Meanwhile, C9 Entertainment has remained silent on the issue and has yet to release an official statement regarding the controversy. Fans expect the agency to issue an apology and save EPEX from further backlash.

