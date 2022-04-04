GRAMMYs 2022 roundup: Five greatest performances from music's biggest night

The Grammy awards finally made a belated yet worthy appearance this year. The awards came with their share of surprises, snubs and stars.

John Batiste took home five trophies, including the most coveted one, Silk Sonic were honored with what 'the industry calls a clean sweep,' while Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR tasted sweet victories.

But the Grammys are much more than the awards themselves. They're a celebration of the music of the year gone by. Here are the five greatest showcases of live prowess during the night.

GRAMMYs 2022: The five greatest live performances of the night

First off, an honorable mention belongs to Silk Sonic's ever-grooving performance of 777. They always bring the roof down. Lady Gaga performed a beautiful medley of Love For Sale and Do I Love You, and even without the iconic company of Tony Bennett, she was a soaring presence.

1) John Batiste - Freedom

John Batiste has a charisma for the ages, and he finally found a chance to show it off as the most-nominated act of the night. His vibrant rendition of the flagship track from his album WE ARE is as eye-popping as a music video. The song is an anthem in itself, and Batiste's rendition got the crowd on its feet.

2) Brandi Carlile - Right On Time

Brandi Carlile is a tour-de-force whose Grammy performances have been emotional rollercoasters in the past as well. While she deftly played the guitar and piano, dressed in a disco ball blazer while surrounded by vivacious lighting, her towering voice was the star that could not be outshined.

3) Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish's transformational title track for her latest album was a ferocious song and perhaps the most vehemently defended entry in the top awards of the night. Billie recreated the seething and then blistering energy of the song's music video on the Grammy stage wearing a t-shirt tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, which made the already poignant, personal lyrics hit harder.

4) BTS - Butter

For fans of BTS, this was yet another iconic performance. But for the uninitiated, the group's undeniable energy, chic style and sheer effortless multi-tasking gambits are always a jaw-dropping affair. The ARMY's beloved band oozed confidence in a spy-themed performance as they evaded lasers and flicked cards. V and Olivia Rodrigo's team-up was a cherry on the cake.

5) In Memoriam (Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler)

Unlike the weirdly upbeat 'In Memoriam' section of the Oscars last week, the performance by a Tony-winning trio joined by the star of an iconic musical was elegant and heartfelt. Their harmonies were impeccable as they belted out a medley of songs by legendary Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who died last November. The crescendo of their performance would bring a tear to the eyes of the most stoic viewer.

