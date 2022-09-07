How old is Behati Prinsloo? Age explored as Adam Levine and wife are set to welcome third child together

American singer Adam Levine and his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, are expecting their third baby together.

As per pictures obtained by The Daily Mail, the 34-year-old Victoria's Secret model was photographed on September 3 with the Maroon 5 frontman while they were out having lunch in Santa Barbara.

Prinsloo was seen in a satin blue floral slip dress and completed her look with a gold necklace, platform sandals, and a pair of shades. Levine also kept it casual in a pink tee and black shorts, paired with black shades for the sunny afternoon.

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine are already parents to two daughters, Dusty Rose (5) and Gio Grace (4).

The pictures of the expecting couple come months after Behati Prinsloo spoke about increasing her brood, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!' But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it.”

However, she stated that her thoughts changed during the coronavirus lockdown period.

“You know what, never say never. We want a big family, who knows? We're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it. I think it's just kind of where we are in our life. And with COVID too, I was just seeing [Dusty and Gio] together, I'm like, 'Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,' because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don't know. Never say never.”

Behati Prinsloo made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut in 2007

Born on May 16, 1988, Behati Prinsloo is a native of Grootfontein, Namibia, and the daughter of a church minister and bed-and-breakfast owner.

At the age of 16, she was discovered by the owner of Storm Model Management, Sarah Doukas, while she was vacationing in Cape Town, South Africa with her grandparents.

She moved to London in 2005 to make a career in modeling and walked the runway for brands like Miu Miu and Prada. From there, she also walked for Alexander McQueen, Chanel, and Fendi and also shot for British Vogue and Vogue Italia.

Prinsloo made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut in 2007 and became a "Victoria's Secret Angel" two years later. She has been associated with the brand ever since.

She has also made several music videos and television guest appearances, aside from starring in ad campaigns for brands and editorials like Hugo Boss, Juicy Couture, DKNY, Chanel, Kurt Geiger, Tommy Hilfiger, Nina Ricci, Glamour Magazine, Love Magazine, Interview Magazine and Vogue Italia.

On the personal front, Behati Prinsloo was in a long-term relationship with British model Jamie Strachan from 2005 to 2012.

The same year she broke up, Prinsloo started dating American heartthrob Adam Levine. The duo got engaged a year later in July 2013 and tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in 2014.

