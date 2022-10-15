What happened to Doug Brignole? Tributes pour in as bodybuilder and fitness author dies aged 62

Well-known bodybuilder and fitness author Doug Brignole recently passed away on October 13 at the age of 62. The news was reported by various sources on social media and bodybuilding promoter Joe Wheatley paid tribute to him and wrote:

“This one hurts really bad! May he rest in peace. Doug Brignole – 62 years old.”

Brignole was preparing himself to make a guest appearance at the AAU Mr. Universe competition, which was scheduled to be held in Las Vegas on October 22. He was popular for participating in the Amateur Athletic Union and National Amateur Bodybuilding Association.

Doug Brignole’s cause of death

Doug Brignole’s death was a shock to all those who have been a part of the bodybuilding world for a long time. While the cause of death has not been revealed until now, there have been unverified reports of him allegedly passing away due to a heart attack.

Brignole was a popular personality, but he did not have a Wikipedia page. No detailed information on his health history is available online, hence it remains unknown if he was suffering from any severe issues for a long time.

Doug Brignole began participating in competitions at the age of 16

Doug Brignole was a bodybuilder, fitness expert, author, and public speaker (Image via dougbrignole/Instagram)

Doug Brignole was a popular competitive bodybuilder, fitness expert, author, and public speaker. Throughout his 40-year career, he won several bodybuilding titles including the 1982 AAU Mr. America (medium tall division) and the 1986 AAU Mr. Universe (light heavyweight division). His 1986 win was his second statement victory following the Mr. America show four years earlier.

He was the author of many magazine articles and co-author of a university sociology book, Million Dollar Muscle. His most recent book, titled The Physics of Resistance Exercise, was endorsed by 10 Ph.D. professors and three orthopedic surgeons.

The Physics of Resistance Exercise spoke on safe and productive ways to do high-volume resistance training. His aim was to help gymgoers avoid injuries due to exercise, and the book also featured his overall knowledge and understanding of physics and biomechanics.

Brignole even organized seminars across the US and in other countries like Japan, Mexico, Chile, Brazil, and Norway. He started participating in competitions at the age of 16 and was a member of the Amateur Athletic Union and National Amateur Bodybuilding Association.

He was active on Instagram and had around 15,000 followers. His posts mostly featured him at different events and showing off his strength.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Doug Brignole gained respect from many during his career as the winner of various bodybuilding titles and public appearances. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Incredibly sad to report that my friend and mentor Doug Brignole passed away today.



Doug taught me how to train PROPERLY, and I never would have developed anywhere near the physique I did if it wasn't for him.



His body was amazing, but his mind even more so.



RIP buddy.

RIP Doug Brignole, you are missed immediately

Starchild2020 @starchild20202



RIP Doug Brignole (died suddenly age 63)

IronHeaver @IronHeaver

A really thoughtful contributor to the physique world.

Such a sad loss.

generationiron.com/doug-brignole-… Doug Brignole RIPA really thoughtful contributor to the physique world.Such a sad loss. Doug Brignole RIPA really thoughtful contributor to the physique world.Such a sad loss.generationiron.com/doug-brignole-…

Darla Rodgers @darlajorodgers

I used to work for Doug back in the 80's. This one stings

youtu.be/bxSz0qzTzo8 Another one gone...RIP #DougBrignole I used to work for Doug back in the 80's. This one stings Another one gone...RIP #DougBrignole I used to work for Doug back in the 80's. This one stings 😢😢youtu.be/bxSz0qzTzo8

Brignole never revealed anything about his personal life and it remains unknown if he was married or dating someone. Detailed information about his career and educational background is yet to be revealed.

