Who is Dino Tomassetti Jr.? Bodybuilder arrested for allegedly shooting his millionaire parents on Christmas day

Bodybuilder Dino Tomassetti Jr. was recently arrested after he reportedly shot his parents, Rocco Tomassetti and Vinceta Marsicano-Tomassetti on the morning of December 25 at 10 am at their Long Island mansion.

Tomassetti left the scene and was later arrested in New Jersey. A county police spokesman told the Daily Mail that he was awaiting extradition to New York on December 26.

Although Rocco and Vinceta survived the shooting, further details on their injuries have not been revealed. Police have named Dino as the main suspect in their investigation but the motive behind the alleged attack remains unknown.

The Tomassetti home is currently surrounded by yellow tape while cops are investigating the shooting incident.

Reaction of Dino Tomassetti Jr.’s friends and neighbors

Relatives of the Tomassetti family have not yet commented on anything in relation to the incident. However, close friends of the bodybuilder were shocked and surprised to hear the news.

Most of Dino Tomassetti Jr.’s associates have described him as a non-violent individual. A woman residing outside Dino’s building, and also his best friend, have said that he was not a violent individual.

A worker in Dino’s building said that he is a great guy and he does not expect him to do something like that.

A neighbor of Rocco and Vinceta mentioned that they are fine people and there is nothing bad to be said about them. The neighbor continued by saying that he felt sorry for them and prayed for their quick recovery.

About Dino Tomassetti Jr. in brief

Dino Tomassetti Jr. is a bodybuilder and personal trainer from a family who helped shape the New York City skyline. His social media pages are full of pictures where he is flexing his bulging muscles alongside lifting weights and traveling to various places around the world.

In one of the pictures, Dino is posing in a car and showing an expensive Breitling watch. His family is part of a construction empire established by the late Dino Tomassetti Sr.

The Tomassetti family has been a part of projects like the Bank of America headquarters, Goldman Sachs headquarters near Ground Zero, condominiums, and more.

Dino Tomassetti Jr.'s family and their involvement in illegal activities

Dino’s grandfather is well-known in New York City for his achievements as a first-generation immigrant and the scandals he was involved in. The New York Times revealed back in 2006 how Dino Sr. was accused of illegally paying union brass for a decade, and federal prosecutors linked his name to organized crime figures.

Meanwhile, Dino’s father and grandfather were also arrested once for running an illegal waste site near their company’s headquarters in Brooklyn in 1997. The company had also claimed that it had filed fake documents for a project at Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens.

Rocco’s company was also charged with racketeering in 1987 for reportedly bribing officials and allowing them to dispose of construction waste in New Jersey. The accusations were dropped after Laquila paid a fine of $25,000.

A New York Sanitation Department report had rejected an application by Rocco and Dino Sr. in 2006 to run a waste business in the city since both the individuals did not have good character, honesty, and integrity, according to the report.

