Meet the pairs of Ex On The Beach Couples 2023

Ex On The Beach Couples is ready to test the six couples. The spin-off of one of MTV's most famous reality TV dating series, Ex On The Beach Couples, will feature six couples who will have to face the ultimate test of whether their partner is still attracted to their ex.

The soon-to-be-released reality TV dating show is all set to premiere on Thursday, February 9, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT right after the new episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation on MTV. Viewers can also stream Ex On The Beach Couples live as it airs on YouTube TV if they have a valid subscription.

MTV's press release reads,

"The series follows six couples ready to get engaged but there is one thing holding them back from taking that next big step - their ever-present, ever-lingering EX. Through a series of intense challenges to their relationship and strength building exercises, the couples will decide if they can finally move on from their ex and achieve their happily ever after."

Meet the exes who are ready to stir the pot on Ex On The Beach Couples on MTV

The official synopsis for Ex On The Beach Couples reads,

"Six couples come to grips with the lingering issue of how to deal with their exes and ultimately decide if happily ever after -- or happily never after -- is in their future."

Mentioned below are the six exes who will appear on the show to see if the spark still exists.

Kellie

Kellie is Ben's ex. Ben and Jade are an Australian couple. Ben is a business owner and is confident that he wants to spend the rest of his life with her. Jade is still jealous of Kellie, and this has now become an obstacle in their relationship.

Charlie

Charlie is DJ Thaliah's ex. But Thaliah is in love with Jamie. After the two met, Jamie revealed his interest in being in an open relationship. But little did he know it would come to bite him back. He is worried that Charlie is trying to jump back into Thaliah's life. Meanwhile, Charlie thinks that Thaliah isn't interested in being in an open relationship.

Pala

Pala is Jake's ex. Jake and Holly met way back in 2018. Holly has been with Jake even through his tragic accident. Although the couple has been dating for four years, Jake is still hesitant to take the next step, which makes Holly think that his past relationship with his ex, Pala, is having a negative influence on their lives.

Samura

Samura is Leylah's ex. But Liam and Leylah are a couple. Liam is a boxer and is ready to propose. But he is insecure and is adamant that Leylah is meant to be with him and not Samura.

Christopher

Christopher is Lola's ex. He is most likely to stir up drama while living in the same villa as Sorinn and Lola. Although the couple is happy together, Christopher has already caused trouble for them in the past.

Ri

Ri is Spari's ex, and although they split, she still works closely with him since he's an up-and-coming music producer. Spari and Shyla are in love with each other. But seeing Ri still working with Spari leaves Shyla a little worried about their relationship.

Ex On The Beach Couples will premiere on Thursday, February 9, at 9 pm. The show will be hosted by Kamie Crawford, a former Miss Teen USA, model, television host, and content creator.

