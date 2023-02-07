Meet Jade Croft, Ben Salmon, and his ex Kellie Ross from Ex on the Beach Couples 2023

Ex on the Beach Couples will feature couples on the verge of making important decisions about their lives, and joining them on this journey will be an ex-partner. The show will feature couples from multiple countries as they decide in the season finale whether they will pop the question.

One of the couples set to appear on the show is Jade and Ben, along with Ben’s ex-girlfriend Kellie Ross.

MTV’s press release reads:

"The series follows six couples ready to get engaged but there is one thing holding them back from taking that next big step - their ever-present, ever-lingering EX. Through a series of intense challenges to their relationship and strength-building exercises, the couples will decide if they can finally move on from their ex and achieve their happily ever after."

Ex on the Beach Couples will premiere on Thursday, February 9, at 9 pm ET on MTV.

Ex on the Beach Couples' Jade, Ben, and Kellie are from Australia

In the upcoming MTV show, couples will spend time competing in challenges that will strengthen their relationship. However, they will be accompanied by a third wheel who was previously involved with one of the partners.

Jade Croft

Jade is the owner of Lana & Co, a line of swimwear based in Sydney, Australia. Their products are made in Indonesia and are sustainable, including their packaging.

The website states:

"We understand how important the environment is to us all which is why we made it our foremost priority to supply and manufacture Eco friendly materials for the majority of our swimwear."

On Ex on the Beach Couples, she will be joined by her boyfriend Ben, whom she wants to spend her life with - something she's known since the first time they kissed. However, she doesn’t completely trust him since he often visits the bar where Kellie works.

Ben Salmon

The business owner from Australia hopes to get engaged to Jade and prove to her that he will be devoted to her. The two already have plans for the future and are saving to buy a house together. However, to be able to do that, he needs to convince her that she has nothing to worry about.

Kellie Ross

The third wheel for Jade and Ben is Kellie Ross, who lives in Sydney. While Kellie is the one who ended the relationship with Ben, she regrets it. The two ended things because Ben came on too strong too quickly about his relationship. However, the two see each other every week as Kellie works as a manager at one of his favorite bars that he often visits.

Her MTV bio reads:

"If the opportunity presents itself, Kellie won’t be shy about trying to get Ben back. Will Ben open the door for her to make a move?"

Other personalities set to appear on Ex on the Beach Couples include Jake, Holly, Pala, Lola, Sorinn, Christopher, Spari, Shayla, Ri, Leylah, Liam, Samura, Thailah, Jamie, and Charlie.

