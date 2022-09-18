7 extremely popular reality shows returning with new seasons in September 2022 Week 3 (Sept 19-25)

A few popular reality shows and competitions are returning for the new season, between September 19 and 25, 2022, adding more flair and drama to the television scene.

Certain classic reality series will return with new seasons during this time period, introducing many new twists, format changes, and much more to add the necessary heat that will keep loyal fans glued to their television seats.

These shows will provide the audience with the appropriate amount of drama and excitement, with an intriguing lineup set to debut this month to enhance the viewers' experience. Besides that, this month will see the conclusion of popular shows such as The Bachelorette, The Challenge: USA, America's Got Talent, and Big Brother, among many others.

Keep reading to find out which reality shows are premiering next week.

Which reality shows are returning this September? Release date, format and more explored

Check out which reality shows are getting new seasons down below.

1) The Voice

The Voice is all set to return with its 22nd season on Monday, September 19 at 8.00 pm ET on NBC. The reality competition will air every Monday and Tuesday throughout the fall season.

Blake Shelton and John Legend will return as the coaches this season alongside the former's wife, Gewn Stefani, who has previously appeared as a coach in the series. Camila Cabello, a Cuban-American singer-songwriter, will replace Kelly Clarkson on the Season 22 judges panel.

2) Survivor

The legendary reality competition series Survivor is back with its 43rd installment that is set to premiere on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on CBS. Host Jeff Probst will return with another talented group of castaways for a dramatic journey to "outwit, outplay and outlast" and win $1 million.

The season will witness many twists making their comeback. However, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jeff Probst revealed that two controversial twists, Change History and Do or Die, won't be returning to the show.

3) The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer continues its success streak with its 8th season that is set to premiere on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on Fox. This installment takes on the series' newest format yet.

According to the new format, multiple masks will take the stage in each episode, with multiple contestants being eliminated along the way. The final two contestants will compete in a "Battle Royale" match. While the identity of the loser is revealed, the winner is crowned "King or Queen of The Masked Singer" for that episode.That is not all. The winner will move on to face off against another group of contestants in the next episode.

Nick Cannon will return as host of The Masked Singer, along with judges such as comedian Ken Jeong, television personality Jenny McCarthy, singer and actress Nicole Scherzinger, and singer-songwriter and record producer Robin Thicke.

4) The Amazing Race

The legendary reality competition, The Amazing Race, is all set to return with its 34th season on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on CBS. Its first episode will be an hour long and will introduce the new cast members who will compete for the title.

The series has been forced to limit race legs to areas of Europe where the COVID pandemic has not been as severe. This season, the teams will travel to Iceland, Italy, Germany, Austria, France, Spain, and Jordan, in no particular order, with the game ending in Nashville, Tennessee.

5) The Kardashians

After a successful first season, The Kardashians will be back with Season 2 that is set to premiere on Thursday, September 22, 2022 on Hulu. The new season promises more of the drama that the Kardashians are known for.

Season 2 of the reality series will document events in the family that occurred after the first season wrapped filming, including Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding, Kyle and Khloe's life with new babies, as well as numerous controversies.

6) Shark Tank

The Sharks are back to guide the budding entrepreneurs. Shark Tank is set to premiere with its 14th season on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. The Emmy-winning reality show will go live in front of a studio audience for the first time as its season begins.

Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary will be on the panel, looking for amazing pitches and enlightening ideas that will benefit the entrepreneurship world.

7) Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

The legendary game show Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is all set to welcome a third season with a grand premiere on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 9.00 pm ET on ABC.

Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, the reality competition "welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world’s most famous wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million." All the money earned by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice.

Among the upcoming season's contestants are recent Emmy-winning rapper Snoop Dogg, Grey's Anatomy actor Kevin McKidd, and Black-ish star Jenifer Lewis.

The following week appears to be jam-packed for viewers, as some of the classic and legendary reality shows and competitions return to television screens. Free up your time and enjoy hours of reality drama as these shows kick off another historic season with a new set of contestants and, in some cases, a new format.

Keep watching this space for more details on the shows.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far